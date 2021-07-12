Log in
Hungary govt submits offer to buy Budapest airport - operator AviAlliance

07/12/2021 | 04:56am EDT
BUDAPEST, July 12 (Reuters) - The Hungarian government has submitted a non-binding offer to the shareholders of Budapest Airport to buy the airport, its operator AviAlliance GmbH said on Monday.

"We can confirm that the Hungarian Government submitted a non-binding offer to the shareholders of Budapest Airport. In the interest of our co-shareholders and on legal grounds we are obliged to review potential offers," AviAlliance, which holds a 55.44% stake in the airport, said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions.

"Nonetheless, this NBO was not initiated by us. AviAlliance is a committed long-term investor.... We deeply hope to be given the opportunity to remain invested in this airport." (Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
