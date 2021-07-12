Hungary govt submits offer to buy Budapest airport - operator AviAlliance

BUDAPEST, July 12 (Reuters) - The Hungarian government has
submitted a non-binding offer to the shareholders of Budapest
Airport to buy the airport, its operator AviAlliance GmbH said
on Monday.
"We can confirm that the Hungarian Government submitted a
non-binding offer to the shareholders of Budapest Airport. In
the interest of our co-shareholders and on legal grounds we are
obliged to review potential offers," AviAlliance, which holds a
55.44% stake in the airport, said in an emailed reply to Reuters
questions.
"Nonetheless, this NBO was not initiated by us. AviAlliance
is a committed long-term investor.... We deeply hope to be given
the opportunity to remain invested in this airport."
(Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Louise Heavens)