Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hungary offers possible route for Ukraine grain exports, minister says

06/20/2022 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - Hungary has offered its territory as a possible route for Ukrainian grain exports due to the disruption of usual routes via the Black Sea caused by Russia's invasion, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

Ukraine is usually a major global grain and oilseed grower, but its exports have fallen sharply since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. Because of a Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Kyiv is trying to export by road, river and rail.

The fall in production and in exports has stoked fears of a global food crisis and the war, together with Western sanctions against Russia, has sent the price of grain, cooking oil, fertiliser and energy soaring.

"We have offered to let through Hungary's territory, moreover, to facilitate the passage of any food shipments destined for various parts of the world from Ukraine, mainly to North Africa or the Middle East," Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto, who made the proposal at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, did not elaborate on the amount of grain that Ukraine could export via Hungary but added that two logistical hubs on its eastern border could be deployed to ease the glut.

"So in case any type of grain or other produce were to be exported from Ukraine to the Middle East or North Africa through Hungary, that could happen quickly," Szijjarto said. "Rail access to ports in Southeastern Europe is fast from Hungary."

Szijjarto said Hungary had also offered transport capacities for Ukrainian grain.

The minister added that Hungary, which broke ranks with the European Union in April to meet a demand from the Kremlin to pay for Russian gas in roubles, expected no disruption in Russian gas supplies to Hungary. (Reporting by Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs Editing by Gareth Jones and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:22aKorean air says will operate a220 at low-cost carrier…
RE
09:20aKorean air ceo says jin air will be the group's low-cost brand a…
RE
09:19aBank of England's Mann says weak pound makes case for big rate hike
RE
09:15aKorean air ceo says china was 20-25% of passenger network before…
RE
09:12aKorean air ceo says current generation 777f is also an option…
RE
09:11aKorean air ceo says interested in buying new airplanes, freighte…
RE
09:11aECB's Lagarde sticks to rate-hike plans
RE
09:11aKorean air ceo says looking at a350 and 777x freighters, waiting…
RE
09:10aKorean air ceo says one a380 is active, expect three returned to…
RE
09:09aHungary offers possible route for Ukraine grain exports, minister says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Iron ore suffers short-term demand woes, longer-term China threat: Russ..
2Aareon AG has, through Mary BidCo AB, entered into binding agreements t..
3Danone trims product range as shoppers balk at high prices
4U.S. banks expect a clean bill of health after Fed's stress tests
5Housing market starts to cool as demand settles

HOT NEWS