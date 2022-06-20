Hungary offers possible route for Ukraine grain exports, minister says

BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - Hungary has offered its
territory as a possible route for Ukrainian grain exports due to
the disruption of usual routes via the Black Sea caused by
Russia's invasion, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto
said on Monday.
Ukraine is usually a major global grain and oilseed grower,
but its exports have fallen sharply since Russia's invasion on
Feb. 24. Because of a Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea
ports, Kyiv is trying to export by road, river and rail.
The fall in production and in exports has stoked fears of a
global food crisis and the war, together with Western sanctions
against Russia, has sent the price of grain, cooking oil,
fertiliser and energy soaring.
"We have offered to let through Hungary's territory,
moreover, to facilitate the passage of any food shipments
destined for various parts of the world from Ukraine, mainly to
North Africa or the Middle East," Szijjarto said.
Szijjarto, who made the proposal at a meeting of EU foreign
ministers, did not elaborate on the amount of grain that Ukraine
could export via Hungary but added that two logistical hubs on
its eastern border could be deployed to ease the glut.
"So in case any type of grain or other produce were to be
exported from Ukraine to the Middle East or North Africa through
Hungary, that could happen quickly," Szijjarto said. "Rail
access to ports in Southeastern Europe is fast from Hungary."
Szijjarto said Hungary had also offered transport capacities
for Ukrainian grain.
The minister added that Hungary, which broke ranks with the
European Union in April to meet a demand from the Kremlin to pay
for Russian gas in roubles, expected no disruption in Russian
gas supplies to Hungary.
