Hungary open to compromise with EU to get recovery funds -PM aide

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - Hungary is open to compromise
with the European Commission to unblock its access to 7.2
billion euros ($7.57 billion) of EU recovery fund grants, a
senior aide to Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.
Balazs Orban, political director for the Hungarian prime
minister, told Reuters in an interview his country would welcome
detailed recommendations from the EU executive on exactly what
Budapest must change in its laws to get the EU funds flowing.
"We are open to a compromise," Orban said on the sidelines
of the European Union summit.
Like most EU countries, Hungary submitted in May 2021 its
blueprint on how it would use EU grants to make its economy more
environmentally friendly and high-tech after the COVID-19
pandemic.
But unlike the blueprints of most other countries, Hungary's
has yet to receive approval by the Commission because of EU
concerns over corruption and judicial independence.
Orban said the vague phrasing of the Commission's objections
was a hindrance and that problems could be solved faster if the
EU executive made clear what exactly it wanted changed, and how.
"The problem is we have too many and too general
recommendations. Some say there is a problem with the
constitutional legal system or the justice system," he said.
"What are we to do with that? We need more concrete
recommendations."
He said that in a similar situation a decade earlier, the
Commission pointed out certain paragraphs in a controversial
Hungarian media law and spelled out how they needed revisions.
"And the Hungarian government was always open to do so," he
said.
As an example of corruption, the Commission has mentioned in
its reports that in some tenders for EU-financed contracts only
one bidder took part, usually affiliated with the ruling Fidesz
party.
Balazs Orban said the problem was with disparate EU and
Hungarian methodology.
"How they count it is different from how we count it. If
that is the problem, then we will definitely reach an
agreement," Orban said, adding Hungary was keen for a deal as
soon as possible.
"We are prepared for all scenarios - we can move fast if
necessary, but we are also prepared that we will have to survive
without the funds," he said. "It is not a good scenario for us
but we are financially prepared."
($1 = 0.9507 euro)
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels
Additional reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest
Editing by Matthew Lewis)