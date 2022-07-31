Hungary plans farm sector loan payment moratorium to ease drought impact

BUDAPEST, July 31 (Reuters) - The government of Hungary will impose a payment moratorium on farm sector loans from September until the end of 2023 to ease the burden on the sector in the wake of a drought, Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy said on Facebook on Sunday.

Nagy said that the payment moratorium, one of a series of measures announced, applies to loans for financing investments and working capital.

The government also said that insurance companies will have to speed up payments following farmers' reports of drought damage while livestock farms will be given financial aid to buy fodder. Irrigation efforts will also be bolstered, Nagy said.

"Due to the lack of precipitation since last fall the majority of Hungary's territory was hit by a severe or high-level drought by the end of July," the minister said. "The situation in our sector is extreme."

The farm ministry said on Friday that due to the "historic" drought, wheat and barley yields lagged previous years' averages, adding that the maize and sunflower crop was also at "serious risk".

The total amount of wheat harvested in Hungary this year was about 25% less than the average yield in the past five years. (Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Kirsten Donovan)