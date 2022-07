Analysts had forecast a deficit of 500 million euros for the month. Exports rose by an annual 28% in euro terms in May, while imports rose by 27% year-on-year, the KSH said.

May 2022 Apr 2022 May 2021 Jan-May 2022

135 -523 70 -1,457

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves)