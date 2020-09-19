Hungary's 2021 economic rebound hinges on COVID vaccine - finance minister

BUDAPEST, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy could grow by 4% to 5% next year if a vaccine against the coronavirus is available in the second quarter but that was an optimistic scenario, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said in an interview published Saturday.

Varga told newspaper Magyar Nemzet that if the vaccine is not available by around the middle of next year, "then according to our pessimistic calculations it could happen that we will see economic growth hardly exceeding zero." (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by David Clarke)