Hungary's 2021 economic rebound hinges on COVID vaccine - finance minister

BUDAPEST, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy could grow
by 4% to 5% next year if a vaccine against the coronavirus is
available in the second quarter but that was an optimistic
scenario, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said in an interview
published Saturday.
Varga told newspaper Magyar Nemzet that if the vaccine is
not available by around the middle of next year, "then according
to our pessimistic calculations it could happen that we will see
economic growth hardly exceeding zero."
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by David Clarke)