  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Hungary's Orban expects "great victory" in election

04/03/2022 | 05:11am EDT
STORY: "I have been working for a lot and lot of months for victory, so what I expect is a great victory," Orban told reporters after voting in Budapest. "That's what the country needs."

Opinion polls give Orban's nationalist Fidesz party a narrow lead in the election, but with about one-fifth of Hungary's eight million voters still declaring to be undecided, the country's popular vote could still go either way.

Orban is being put to a stern test in the election where polls suggest the six opposition parties united against him are within a striking distance from unseating his nationalist Fidesz party.

Orban has been in office since 2010. His path to re-election has been complicated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine ordered by President Vladimir Putin, with whom he had cultivated friendly ties, something Orban wouldn't respond to on Sunday.

"I am standing on the basis of Hungarian national interests, so I am pro-Hungary," he said.


