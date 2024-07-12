STORY: :: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban posts a video of his meeting with Donald Trump as part of his 'peace mission'

:: Released July 12, 2024

:: Palm Beach, Florida

:: Viktor Orban via Facebook

:: The nationalist leader recently visited Kyiv, Moscow and Beijing to push for a ceasefire in Ukraine

:: Released July 11, 2024

:: Viktor Orban via X

A video posted on Orban's Facebook page showed the pair meeting in Trump's Mar-a-Lago home before posing for photos with a thumbs up sign.

The video was posted with a caption reading: "Another stop of the peace mission, a meeting with President Trump."

Posting on social media platform X after the meeting, Orban said Trump was "going to solve it" without specifying further and shared a photo of the pair giving a thumbs up. Trump, posting on Truth Social, said peace was needed quickly. Reuters reported last month that advisers to the former president had presented him with a plan to end the war in part by making future aid to Kyiv conditional on Ukraine joining peace talks.

Nationalist leader Orban, a long-time Trump supporter, made surprise visits to Kyiv, Moscow and Beijing in the past two weeks on a self-styled "peace mission", angering NATO allies.