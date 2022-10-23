Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Hungary's Orban pledges to preserve economic stability as crisis looms

10/23/2022 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban delivers a speech for National Day, in Zalaegerszeg

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's government will preserve economic stability next year and maintain a cap on household energy bills even as the European Union slides into an "economic crisis", nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday.

As the country marked the anniversary of a 1956 uprising against Soviet rule, Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April elections, said next year would pose several challenges with the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

"A war in the east, and an economic crisis in the West," Orban told supporters in Zalaegerszeg, about 200 km (124 miles)west of Budapest, adding that there was "financial crisis and economic downturn in the EU".

In Budapest, teachers and students were due to stage a protest against the government later in the day.

"In 1956 we learnt that unity is needed in difficult times ... we will preserve economic stability, everyone will have a job, we can defend the scheme of caps on energy bills, and families will not be left on their own."

Caps on gas and electricity bills have been a key plank of Orban's policies, but the costs of the scheme surged this year due to soaring energy prices, putting a huge burden on the state budget. The government was forced to scrap the cap for higher-usage households from Aug. 1.

The government is due to discuss changes to the 2023 budget in December.

The budget, approved in July, forecast economic growth at 4.1% next year while inflation was seen at 5.2% -- forecasts since rendered obsolete by the surge in prices into double-digits. Headline inflation topped 20% in September and is still rising, while growth is expected to slow to 1% next year.

Hungary, which still imports most of its gas and oil from Russia, has seen soaring energy prices widening its trade gap and current account deficit, which the central bank says could reach almost 8% of GDP this year. The forint currency plunged to record lows versus both the euro and the dollar earlier this month, forcing the central bank to ramp up interest rates in an emergency move on Oct. 14.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.03% 0.6472 Delayed Quote.0.42%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.21% 1.145 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.66% 1.12956 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.01% 0.743273 Delayed Quote.6.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.7323 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
EURO / HUNGARIAN FORINT (EUR/HUF) -0.15% 408.17 Delayed Quote.12.12%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 0.9861 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.50% 0.012286 Delayed Quote.4.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.27% 0.012118 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.19% 93.46 Delayed Quote.18.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.58% 0.57576 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.00% 1.014096 Delayed Quote.16.44%
US DOLLAR / HUNGARIAN FORINT (USD/HUF) -0.97% 413.99 Delayed Quote.30.51%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.40% 61.5 Delayed Quote.-17.47%
WTI 0.62% 85.134 Delayed Quote.12.26%
Latest news "Economy"
08:50aPhilippines sees room for LNG despite renewables push
RE
08:41aUganda says two more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital
RE
08:23aSaudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment
RE
08:22aIran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked, state media says
RE
08:13aRussia's Shoigu warns of 'uncontrolled escalation' in Ukraine conflict
RE
07:52aItaly's Illycaffe to pay global employee bonus, CEO tells paper
RE
07:21aThe power of one: Xi solidifies grip at party congress
RE
07:10aRussian military plane crashes into residential building in Irkutsk - regional governor
RE
07:02aThe destiny of Britain is Europe, Brexit was a "mirage" - EU politician Breton
RE
06:30aHungary's Orban pledges to preserve economic stability as crisis looms
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled
2Saudi forum set to draw U.S. business leaders despite tensions
3Japan's stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party execu..
4Factbox-China's new elite Communist Party leadership
5Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain invest..

HOT NEWS