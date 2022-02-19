Hungary's Orban says he hopes inflation will dip below 6% by year-end

BUDAPEST, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's government hopes
inflation will ease back below 6% by the end of 2022 paving the
way for a phasing out of price caps on basic foods, fuel and
mortgages, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.
Inflation, which hit a near 15-year high of 7.9% at the
start of the year, plus a row with the European Union over
democratic standards that has frozen pandemic recovery funding
has complicated Orban's path to re-election after 12 years in
power.
"The policy of the four price caps did not feel good," Orban
told a business forum. "But desperate times call for desperate
measures."
Orban, who faces a closely fought election on April 3, said
retail energy prices caps will remain in place.
His ruling Fidesz party gained a two-point lead in February
over the united opposition based on an opinion poll by Zavecz
Research published earlier this week.
The European Union's top court on Wednesday cleared the way
to cut billions of euros of funds to Poland and Hungary, whose
populist rulers the bloc accuses of violating democratic rights.
The EU says that to receive those funding benefits,
countries must uphold common European standards, which Warsaw
and Budapest have flouted by imposing political control over the
judiciary and media, and restricting civil rights.
While criticising the EU for not releasing the funds, Orban
said he expected Hungary to receive part or all of the pandemic
recovery funding by the end of this year, but did not elaborate
on how the standoff with Brussels could be resolved.
"They have no right not to give us (the funds)," Orban said,
adding that in the meantime, Hungary has started pre-financing
the projects from domestic funding.
The nationalist leader also said his government could
announce a new foreign investment in Hungary worth 6 billion
euros ($6.79 billion) before the election, but he gave no
further details.
Late on Friday, Orban's government widened the scope of an
interest rate freeze to home lease contracts.
Orban said tension between Ukraine and Russia and questions
about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would ship natural gas to
the European Union from Russia meant the outlook for energy
price developments was uncertain in the coming months.
But he said the high external inflation environment would be
likely to prevail in the foreseeable future.
($1 = 0.8833 euros)
