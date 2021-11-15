Hungary's central bank chief warns of risks from twin deficits

BUDAPEST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy has recovered
fast this year from a pandemic-induced shock but this has been
coupled with the return of twin deficits in its budget and
current accounts, National Bank of Hungary Governor Gyorgy
Matolcsy said on Monday.
Matolcsy said in an article posted on the mno.hu website
that by running a budget deficit and current account deficit
that is high relative to the region, Hungary "is falling into
the trap of twin deficits" which increases its vulnerability.
"It's not only one or another balance indicator worsening
but all of them together," Matolcsy said, adding that the budget
deficit could be around 8% of GDP both this year and next.
"This is coupled with higher inflation," the central bank
chief added, a day before the bank holds its rate-setting
meeting where it is expected to raise interest rates again.
Matolcsy said the rise in inflation was primarily due to
global factors but the high domestic budget deficit also boosted
inflation, along with wages.
"Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the vulnerability
of the Hungarian economy has been increasing," he said, adding
that current trends in the budget, state debt levels and current
account were unsustainable.
"Once growth has been restored, a similarly fast turnaround
is needed in financial balances," Matolcsy added.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is widely expected to
ramp up the pace of rate increases on Tuesday after
larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central banks
and a surge in inflation that appears to have caught the NBH off
guard.
Hungarian inflation jumped to 6.5% year-on-year
in October, challenging the NBH's slow but steady approach to
rate tightening after it slowed the pace of rate rises to 15 bps
in September from 30 bps previously, and followed with another
15 bps hike in October.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest
Editing by Matthew Lewis)