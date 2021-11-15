Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hungary's central bank chief warns of risks from twin deficits

11/15/2021 | 11:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUDAPEST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy has recovered fast this year from a pandemic-induced shock but this has been coupled with the return of twin deficits in its budget and current accounts, National Bank of Hungary Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Monday.

Matolcsy said in an article posted on the mno.hu website that by running a budget deficit and current account deficit that is high relative to the region, Hungary "is falling into the trap of twin deficits" which increases its vulnerability.

"It's not only one or another balance indicator worsening but all of them together," Matolcsy said, adding that the budget deficit could be around 8% of GDP both this year and next.

"This is coupled with higher inflation," the central bank chief added, a day before the bank holds its rate-setting meeting where it is expected to raise interest rates again.

Matolcsy said the rise in inflation was primarily due to global factors but the high domestic budget deficit also boosted inflation, along with wages.

"Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the vulnerability of the Hungarian economy has been increasing," he said, adding that current trends in the budget, state debt levels and current account were unsustainable.

"Once growth has been restored, a similarly fast turnaround is needed in financial balances," Matolcsy added.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is widely expected to ramp up the pace of rate increases on Tuesday after larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central banks and a surge in inflation that appears to have caught the NBH off guard.

Hungarian inflation jumped to 6.5% year-on-year in October, challenging the NBH's slow but steady approach to rate tightening after it slowed the pace of rate rises to 15 bps in September from 30 bps previously, and followed with another 15 bps hike in October.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:00pUs 30-year treasury yields rise to 2.01%, highest since nov. 4
RE
12:00pAnalysis-Post recovery? Fed, elected officials now challenged to define new normal
RE
11:58aBank of Canada says economic slack not yet absorbed, but 'getting closer'
RE
11:56aHungary's central bank chief warns of risks from twin deficits
RE
11:50aUs 10-year treasury yields extend rise to 1.62%, highest since oct. 27
RE
11:49aU.S. sanctions nine Nicaraguan officials, government ministry
RE
11:44aMorgan Stanley sets end-2022 S&P 500 target at 4,400
RE
11:42aPUPPY LOVE : How pet parents cope with costs
RE
11:35aAMF FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY OF FRENCH RE : The AMF warns listed companies, corporate officers and investors about the risks associated with equity line and OCABSA financing
PU
11:23aUs five-year tips breakeven rates rise to 3.166%, hihgest since issued
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Musk's $6 billion Tesla stock haul has charity circuit buzzing
2Wall Street opens on an optimistic note, oil dives
3IBM, Amazon partner to extend reach of data tools for oil companies
4China property hit by rare convergence of demand, supply declines
5Shell shake-up leaves Dutch royally hacked off

HOT NEWS