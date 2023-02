Wage growth was fuelled by a rise of the minimum wage, as well as previously scheduled wage hikes and supplementary wage increases, the KSH said.

(% change from pvs year) Dec 2022 Nov 2022 Dec 2021

GROSS WAGE GROWTH 17.9 16.7 9.8

Private sector 18.3 18.7 8.4

Public sector 17.6 10.5 8.2

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)