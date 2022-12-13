Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Hungary's last-minute funding deal with EU averts market selloff

12/13/2022 | 06:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's last-minute deal with Brussels to secure billions in EU funding next year will help it avert a severe hit to its currency and bonds, while keeping Budapest under some scrutiny from corruption risks.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is looking to sign funding agreements with the European Union within days.

But a part of the funds will flow in next year only if the central European country meets all conditions to curb corruption risks and boost its judiciary's independence.

The deal reached on Monday sorted out financial aid for Ukraine and Budapest's approval for a global minimum corporate tax in exchange for EU flexibility on funds.

It was for the first time that the EU froze cohesion funds to a member state over an erosion of democratic values. PM Orban has denied damaging the rule of law in Hungary.

"We have a performance timetable that was agreed in September. So far we have met all conditions, the last stage of this process will come at the end of March," Hungary's chief EU negotiator Tibor Navracsics told a news meet on Tuesday.

He said parliament would pass another tranche of legislation by end-March to access the suspended funds - pandemic recovery funds and 6.3 billion euros, or 55% of EU cash, that Hungary is due to receive until 2027 from the EU budget.

He said the funds could start coming from April.

Monday's complex deal, a result of months of wrangling between EU institutions, will help Hungary avoid a worst-case scenario of irrevocably losing 70% of 5.8 billion euros ($6.11 billion) of EU recovery funds.

Poland, whose access to COVID-19 recovery funds have also been withheld due to rule-of-law concerns, is still trying to reach an agreement with Brussels that would unblock the cash.

"An agreement between the EU and Hungary was inevitable. Senior EU officials don't want to push Orban further into the arms of (Russian President) Putin or trigger a Hungarian financial crisis," said Mujtaba Rahman, managing director at think tank Eurasia Group.

"And Orban will still need to implement reforms before any money flows."

VULNERABILITY EXPOSED

In the absence of a deal, the forint and bonds would have sold off, analysts said, exposing Hungarian assets to negative shifts in global sentiment amid the Ukraine war and a surge in energy costs, which have increased the economy's vulnerability.

Orban, in power since 2010, has cultivated close ties with Moscow and repeatedly stalled EU sanctions against Russia. He has fought with his EU partners over media and academic freedoms, migrant and LGBT rights.

International watchdogs say Orban has long channelled EU funds to oligarchs close to his Fidesz party to entrench himself in power. Orban says Hungary is no more corrupt than others.

The battered forint, which has weakened 10% versus the euro this year and underperformed its peers, firmed over 1% on Tuesday, while government bond yields dropped 35-40 basis points.

The deal came at a time when Orban faces the biggest economic challenge in his rule as inflation is running at over 22% and still rising, interest rates are the highest in Central Europe, while the economy is slowing sharply.

Landlocked Hungary is also heavily exposed to imports of Russian oil and gas, and its gas bill has surged, widening its trade gap and current account deficit sharply, with the latter expected at around 8% of GDP this year.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

(Writing by Krisztina Than, Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves, additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.26% 0.64204 Delayed Quote.0.85%
BRENT OIL 0.78% 78.56 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.19% 1.16608 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.05% 0.696301 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
EURO / HUNGARIAN FORINT (EUR/HUF) -0.99% 409.85 Delayed Quote.13.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.23% 0.011461 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.01% 0.948515 Delayed Quote.8.07%
US DOLLAR / HUNGARIAN FORINT (USD/HUF) -1.09% 388.74 Delayed Quote.22.57%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.49% 63.197 Delayed Quote.-16.60%
WTI 0.13% 73.497 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
Latest news "Economy"
07:08aFood inflation: Tight grain, oilseed supplies to keep prices elevated
RE
07:08aSouth Africa's parliament to debate Ramaphosa 'Farmgate' report
RE
07:03aGun-loving Bolsonaristas challenge Lula's pledge to disarm Brazil
RE
07:02aVolkswagen and Italy's Enel launch joint venture for high-speed charging
RE
07:00aGlobal Fashion Group sells Moscow-based Lamoda business for 95 million euros
RE
06:58aHungary's last-minute funding deal with EU averts market selloff
RE
06:57aEli Lilly forecasts 2023 adjusted profit below estimates
RE
06:57aSEC Files Fraud Claims Against FTX Founder
DJ
06:55aInvestors discussing with TKMS possible stake in company - Handelsblatt
RE
06:54aInsurers and Turkey reach deal over oil shipments, Norway's Gard says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to detainee
2German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary
3Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group raises earnings forecast for 202..
4Binance halts withdrawals of major USDC stablecoin
5Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Blue Bird, Trimble, First Solar

HOT NEWS