Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Hungary signals fresh delay in Finland, Sweden NATO approval

02/25/2023 | 09:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff signalled on Saturday a possible further delay in Budapest's ratification of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, saying a vote may take place only in the second half of March.

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the transatlantic defence pact after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But all 30 NATO members need to back the applications and Sweden has faced objections from Turkey for harbouring what Ankara considers to be members of terrorist groups.

With Hungary's ratification process stranded in parliament since July, Orban aired concerns about Sweden and Finland's NATO membership for the first time on Friday. Among other criticisms, he has accused both countries of spreading "outright lies" about the health of democracy and the rule of law in Hungary.

Nationalist Orban said more talks were needed between parliamentary groups before lawmakers vote on the membership bids, which they will begin debating on Wednesday.

A legislative agenda published on parliament's website this week showed a final vote on the NATO bids could take place in the week of March 6. However, on Saturday Orban's aide Gergely Gulyas said more time could still be needed.

"Parliament will put this on the agenda on Monday and start debating the legislation next week," Gulyas told a news conference.

"Based on Hungarian procedure, adopting legislation takes about four weeks, so it follows that parliament can have a vote on this sometime in the second half of March, on the week of March 21."

Last July, Orban's lawmakers pushed through legislation overhauling a small business tax hike in just two days.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.24% 75.8 Delayed Quote.4.69%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.02% 18.8676 Delayed Quote.0.94%
Latest news "Economy"
09:06aNokia phone maker HMD to set up production in Europe
RE
09:06aG20 meeting: Germany regrets China's position on Ukraine war
RE
09:05aHungary signals fresh delay in Finland, Sweden NATO approval
RE
08:59aUK, EU inching towards Northern Ireland deal, Irish PM says
RE
08:54aTaiwan says 'Fab 4' chip group held first senior officials meeting
RE
08:51aMontenegro's long-ruling Djukanovic launches bid for third presidential term
RE
08:48aEarthquake with 6.1 magnitude hits northern Japan, authorities say
RE
08:38aEU adopts fresh sanctions amid vow to ramp up pressure on Moscow
RE
08:34aUK, EU inching towards Northern Ireland protocol deal - Irish PM
RE
08:28aTaiwan says 'Fab 4' chip group held first senior officials meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1G20 MEETING: RUSSIA, CHINA 'UPSET' BY USE OF G20 PLATFORM TO DIS…
2UniCredit may hike CEO's pay by up to 40% - newspaper
3Buffett's Berkshire profit falls on investments, currencies
4Moderna to make milestone payments to NIH for COVID vaccine
5Nokia phone maker HMD to set up production in Europe

HOT NEWS