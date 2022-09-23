Hungary submits new anti-graft bills to avoid loss of EU funds

(Adds details from legislation, background)
EU executive proposing to take 7.5 bln euros from Hungary
Hungary pledges to meet all commitments to unlock EU funds
Second batch of legislation sent to parliament on Friday
BUDAPEST, Sept 23 (Reuters) -
Hungary's government submitted a second batch of
anti-corruption bills to the country's parliament on Friday as
Budapest ramps up efforts to avoid a loss of vital European
Union funding that could damage its currency and economy.
The EU's executive on Sunday recommended suspending
funds worth 7.5 billion euros over what it sees as Hungary's
failure to combat corruption and uphold the rule of law.
Budapest has pledged to draft all the legislation agreed
with Brussels after lengthy talks. Hungary's
forint currency
and Hungarian bonds have sold off in recent weeks over
fears that Budapest would lose billions of euros in EU money.
The first draft bill on Monday enhanced Hungary's
cooperation with the EU anti-fraud office OLAF, ensuring that
OLAF gets support from Hungarian tax authority officials in its
investigations of EU-funded projects and increased transparency
over how state asset management foundations operate.
On Friday, Hungary's Justice Minister Judit Varga
submitted a raft of further measures, including a bill to
establish a body called the Integrity Authority, which will be
able to step in when local officials fail to intervene in
suspected fraud cases, conflicts of interest or other wrongdoing
involving EU funds.
The bill would also set up an Anti-Corruption Working
Group made up of government and non-government delegates who
will be tasked with improving Hungary's anti-fraud framework.
"The Hungarian Government is committed to the full
implementation of each corrective measure (17) undertaken as a
result of the constructive and intensive co-operation with the
Commission," Varga said in the reasoning attached to the bill.
Hungary's case is the first in the EU under a new financial
sanction meant to better protect the rule of law and combat
corruption in the 27-nation bloc.
Facing rising energy costs, a weak forint and the prospect
of a recession next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, long at
odds with the EU over some of his policies, now looks willing to
fulfil EU demands to create institutions that would cut
corruption risks in EU-funded projects.
Earlier on Friday, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said the
Hungarian economy was headed for a "difficult period" due to
surging inflation and higher energy costs, which means the 2023
budget would have to be reworked.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Paul Simao)