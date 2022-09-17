Advanced search
Hungary to submit new laws to unlock EU funds next week -PM aide

09/17/2022 | 07:46am EDT
Gergely Gulyas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff speaks during an interview in his office in Budapest

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's government will submit new laws to parliament next week to end a stand-off with the European Commission and unlock access to EU funds, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Saturday.

Gergely Gulyas said the government would ask parliament to approve the legislation via a fast-track process, with the new laws scheduled to take effect in November.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2022
