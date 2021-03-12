HungerMitao enables 10 million meals for North Texas Food Bank

Dallas, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In just over 3 years since its inception, the HungerMitao movement- an Indian American community led fundraising effort that supports local food banks- has enabled 10 million meals for the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB). This phenomenal support is a result of the galvanization and activation of the Indian American community in North Texas around the cause of food insecurity. The community actively supports the work of Food Bank through advocacy, volunteering, and donating food and critical funds.

In an effort to bring these resources to the NTFB, following devastating winter storms, the HungerMitao team has launched a Spring Food Drive which will run through the end of March. The storms devastated families and businesses across our region, with many still grappling with the deadly impacts which have displaced thousands more people and added to the already long lines of food challenged families across the 13 counties serviced by the NTFB.

This year, the HungerMitao Spring Food Drive will be an online “funds for food” campaign, eliminating the need to purchase and drop off non-perishable food at the food bank. Information on how to contribute to the Spring Food Drive or setting up your own fundraising page to help raise critical funds for NTFB can be found at ntfb.org/HungerMitao.

“If only a 100 people join the Spring Food Drive and raise just $1,000 each, the Indian American community of North Texas will have enabled 300,000 nutritious meals, in just one month,” said Aradhana (Anna) Asava, Co-founder HungerMitao. “Talk about community impact!”

“The North Texas Food Bank is grateful to have the Indian American Community alongside us in the fight against hunger,” said Erica Yaeger Chief External Affairs Officer for the North Texas Food Bank. “The HungerMitao movement has provided energy, awareness and support that has in turn created millions of meals for hungry North Texans. We are humbled and appreciative.”

“The reason HungerMitao supports local food banks for hunger relief is for the efficiency, reach, consistency, reliability and urgency with which they are able to act,” said Raj Asava, Co-founder HungerMitao. “Hunger comes two to three times a day, every day. So, people need to have a reliable source they can access as they pull their lives together and get back on their feet. We are thankful to NTFB for providing sustained support to our neighbors facing hunger.”

To learn more about the team behind HungerMitao visit ntfb.org/hungermitao

# # #

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano, the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 97 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area, exceeding our goal by five years to provide access to 92 million annual meals by 2025. But the need for hunger relief is complex and in order to meet the continued need, the NTFB is always working to increase our food distribution efforts and bridge the hunger gap for children, seniors, and families in North Texas.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

About HungerMitao:

HungerMitao is a volunteer-driven grassroots movement focused on raising awareness about hunger in the USA, improving community engagement, as well as channeling resources and contributions of the Indian American community to fight hunger through the Feeding America network of food banks. Since its launch back in 2017, the movement has enabled over 30 million meals through Feeding America and Food Banks in North Texas, Houston, New York City, Atlanta, and Seattle. Visit www.HungerMitao.org to learn more or join in the conversation on Facebook.

