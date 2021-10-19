Hungry Planet Co-Founders Jody and Todd Boyman Featured on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

Sister and brother co-founders of Hungry Planet, a healthy plant-based meat brand, are featured guests this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Hungry Planet is a chef-crafted plant-based meat brand that matches traditional meat taste and texture with healthy plant-based ingredients. Its products are served at some of the most popular restaurants, such as celebrity hangout Craig’s in Hollywood, to make dishes such as vegan spaghetti Bolognese; and in major retailers across the country ranging from Sprouts to Whole Foods.

“It was inspiring to have Jody and Todd on the show to share their unique career story and how they launched Hungry Foods, a company that is completely disrupting the vegan food industry and driving more people, businesses and venues to explore plant-based options,” said Shegerian. “The Boymans are true visionaries in the meat alternative space. And they are actively changing people’s perception of plant-based protein with meat alternatives that are delicious, healthy and totally made from plants.”

“What a pleasure to be interviewed by a pro, and someone who shares our longstanding passion for plant-based eating,” said Jody Boyman. “We appreciate John Shegerian’s vision and activism!”

“John Shegerian walks the talk and his authentic communication style resonated with us as guests - as it surely also does with his listeners,” said Todd Boylan. “We were honored to be featured on John’s Impact Podcast!”

Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, Ben & Jerry’s, Timberland, The Hershey Company, Nestle Waters, Intel, New York City, Beyond Meat, Lipton Tea, Patron Tequila, Dell, Panasonic, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, the US Tennis Association, Waste Management, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; PTSD treatment pioneer, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio personalities Sarah Spain and Israel Gutierrez; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; the late, legendary actor Ed Asner; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

To book a guest on the show, contact producer Linda Ramos at Linda.Ramos@impactpodcast.com.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006223/en/