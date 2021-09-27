Hunker Launches New Podcast

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunker , one of the largest digital home publications in the US, today announced the launch of its first-ever podcast, Being Home With Hunker. Hosted by Laurie Gunning Grossman, Hunker's Editorial Director, the podcast expands on the brand’s philosophy that good design should be a part of everyday life, exploring how a person’s home environment is a direct expression of their personal identity. Grossman will interview designers, artists and creatives about the ways their home expresses and shapes their identity—and the highly personal design process involved in creating the spaces they call home.



Each episode will feature honest conversations about design and decor, exploring what it means to be home. The first season will feature special guests, including:

Breegan Jane, Interior Designer and TV Personality

Cliff Fong, Interior Designer

Elise Loehnen, Podcast Host and Writer

Jennifer Pastiloff, Bestselling Author of On Being Human

Nicole Gibbons, Founder of Clare

Serena Dugan, Textile Designer and Co-founder of Serena & Lily

Very Gay Paint, Muralists



“We launched Hunker as a place for meaningful conversations about design, decor, and the role our homes play in our lives," said Eve Epstein, Hunker's Editor-in-Chief. "With the launch of the Being Home podcast, we're able to expand this conversation to a new platform — one that fosters intimate and inspiring dialogue about the spaces and places that matter most to us. We're thrilled to welcome a roster of leading voices from the creative and entrepreneurial communities to the first season, and can't wait to see where the conversation leads."

New episodes of Being Home With Hunker will be released every Monday anywhere you listen to podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Google Podcasts. To learn more, visit hunker.com/podcast

About Hunker

Hunker is a fast-growing home design digital publisher dedicated to the idea that good design should be a part of everyday life. Featured in the inaugural “ Next Nouns ” list of brands and people shaping culture from creative agency 160over90, Hunker helps first-timers improve their homes – no expert needed – with inspiring home tours, practical solutions and design advice from real people. Since its launch in 2017, Hunker has been committed to amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities by sharing the stories and personalities of those working to reverse economic inequity in the design space. To learn more about Hunker or for daily design inspiration, visit www.hunker.com .

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

