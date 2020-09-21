Hunt Brothers® Pizza Brings Back Popular Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

LTO option elevates chicken-topped pizza with the addition of creamy ranch and crispy bacon

Hunt Brothers® Pizza, the leading pizza brand in the convenience store industry, is bringing back a fan-favorite Limited Time Offer (LTO), Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza. Beginning September 21 and for a limited time, store partners can offer this specialty pizza to entice current and new customers while supplies last.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005840/en/

Hunt Brothers® Pizza Brings Back Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (Photo: Business Wire)

Making its sixth appearance, this one-of-a-kind, flavorful combination is topped with a creamy ranch sauce, all-natural chicken breast, a blend of 100% natural part-skim mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, crispy bacon and a sprinkling of the company’s signature Just Rite Spice™. The ranch dressing, savory chicken and bacon, and cheesy combination make for the perfect on-the-go meal or family feast.

“The popularity of Chicken Bacon Ranch has remained strong throughout the years,” says Dee Cleveland, Director of Marketing at Hunt Brothers Pizza. “Bringing it back gives both our store partners and their store customers something to be excited about, which ultimately leads to increased foot traffic and boosted sales. It’s a win-win.”

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza will be available on September 21 and while supplies last. Store partners can offer their customers two options – a made-to-order large 12˝ whole pizza or a grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza® (1/4 of a 12˝ pizza).

For more information about Hunt Brothers Pizza or to locate a store near you, visit HuntBrothersPizza.com or download the app by visiting app.huntbrotherspizza.com. Follow Hunt Brothers Pizza on Facebook at Facebook.com/HuntBrothersPizza, on Twitter @hbpizza and on Instagram @huntbrotherspizza for news and current promotions.

About Hunt Brothers Pizza:

With more than 7,800 locations in 30 states, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. Hunt Brothers Pizza offers original and thin crust pizzas available as a grab-and-go Hunk, perfect for today’s on-the-go lifestyle, or as a customizable whole pizza that is an exceptional value with All Toppings No Extra Charge®. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hunt Brothers Pizza is family owned and operated with more than 25 years of experience serving great pizza to convenience store shoppers through its store partners. For additional information visit www.huntbrotherspizza.com or to find a Hunt Brothers Pizza location nearest you, visit app.huntbrotherspizza.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005840/en/