Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hunt Valve Company : Announces Senior Leadership Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:33pm EDT

Hunt Valve Company announces that Charles Ferrer has been promoted to President & Chief Executive Officer. He joins and will report to the Board of Directors of Hunt Valve. Hunt Valve is a May River portfolio company.

Since joining Hunt Valve in early 2017, Ferrer has progressed to increasing levels of senior management responsibility, as he and the HVC team have delivered breakthrough growth and profitability results during his time with the company. Hunt Valve has tripled revenue during Ferrer’s tenure, and he has led the successful integration of three transformative acquisitions.

Brad Sterner, Chief Executive Officer since 2015, maintains the title of Executive Chairman and remains a member of the Board of Directors of Hunt Valve.

“Charles has done an impressive job building on the legacy of Hunt Valve Company’s long history in the military and industrial markets,” said Sterner. “His leadership has driven the company’s results to record levels of performance and increased share in Hunt’s core Navy market.”

Ferrer joined Hunt Valve from GE Aviation and previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an F/A-18 pilot.

About May River Capital

May River Capital is a Chicago-based lower middle market private equity firm focused on industrial growth companies. May River invests in high-quality industrial growth businesses with excellent management teams and the potential for significant growth and value enhancement. For more information, visit http://www.mayrivercapital.com.

About Hunt Valve Company

Hunt Valve brings 100+ years of fluid power engineering innovations and solutions to a wide range of industrial and military customers. It specializes in severe duty valves and complementary engineered components and system solutions for applications that include primary metals (steel, aluminum), energy (nuclear, hydro, downstream oil & gas), process (chemical), and U. S. Navy nuclear-powered vessels, including all submarines and carriers in operation as well as the Virginia Class, Ford Class and Columbia Class. To learn more about the Experts in Extreme Engineering, visit http://www.huntvalve.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:46pItaly's atlantia says co has entered period of exclusive talks with cdp until oct. 18
RE
03:46pAM BEST : to Deliver Presentation at N.J. Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters Society's I-Day
BU
03:46pLendio Named to MountainWest Capital Network's Annual Utah 100 List
GL
03:45pItaly's atlantia says open to considering potential offer from state lender cdp, other investors for 88% stake in motorway unit aspi
RE
03:45pELI LILLY AND : Study of Eli Lilly Covid-19 Drug Paused Due to Safety Concern
DJ
03:43pUNUM : Breast cancer survivors return to work two weeks earlier
PR
03:43pMPV EXPLORATION INC : . files amended quarterly statements
AQ
03:42pNUTRIEN : to Host Investor Day on November 30, 2020
BU
03:40pFACTBOX : Top five takeaways from Apple's iPhone launch event
RE
03:40pFACEBOOK : to ban ads that 'explicitly' discourage vaccine use
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : cuts prices of Model S in United States, China
2APPLE INC. : Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s from 'Mini' to 'Pro Max'
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
5ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP : announces proposed offering of senior convertible notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group