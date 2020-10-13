Hunt Valve Company : Announces Senior Leadership Change

Hunt Valve Company announces that Charles Ferrer has been promoted to President & Chief Executive Officer. He joins and will report to the Board of Directors of Hunt Valve. Hunt Valve is a May River portfolio company.

Since joining Hunt Valve in early 2017, Ferrer has progressed to increasing levels of senior management responsibility, as he and the HVC team have delivered breakthrough growth and profitability results during his time with the company. Hunt Valve has tripled revenue during Ferrer’s tenure, and he has led the successful integration of three transformative acquisitions.

Brad Sterner, Chief Executive Officer since 2015, maintains the title of Executive Chairman and remains a member of the Board of Directors of Hunt Valve.

“Charles has done an impressive job building on the legacy of Hunt Valve Company’s long history in the military and industrial markets,” said Sterner. “His leadership has driven the company’s results to record levels of performance and increased share in Hunt’s core Navy market.”

Ferrer joined Hunt Valve from GE Aviation and previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an F/A-18 pilot.

About May River Capital

May River Capital is a Chicago-based lower middle market private equity firm focused on industrial growth companies. May River invests in high-quality industrial growth businesses with excellent management teams and the potential for significant growth and value enhancement. For more information, visit http://www.mayrivercapital.com.

About Hunt Valve Company

Hunt Valve brings 100+ years of fluid power engineering innovations and solutions to a wide range of industrial and military customers. It specializes in severe duty valves and complementary engineered components and system solutions for applications that include primary metals (steel, aluminum), energy (nuclear, hydro, downstream oil & gas), process (chemical), and U. S. Navy nuclear-powered vessels, including all submarines and carriers in operation as well as the Virginia Class, Ford Class and Columbia Class. To learn more about the Experts in Extreme Engineering, visit http://www.huntvalve.com.

