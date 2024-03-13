WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has declined an invitation to attend an open hearing before a Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives committee conducting an impeachment probe of his father, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing a lawyer's statement.
"Your latest step -- this March 6 invitation -- is not a serious oversight proceeding," attorney Abbe Lowell said. "It is your attempt to resuscitate your conference's moribund inquiry with a made-for-right-wing-media, circus act."
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; writing by Paul Grant)