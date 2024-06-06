STORY: Hunter Biden's former girlfriend testified Wednesday at his criminal trial about his near-constant crack cocaine use.

Prosecutors are trying to prove that he lied about his drug addiction to illegally buy a handgun in the first trial of a U.S. president's child.

Zoe Kestan told jurors Hunter Biden would want to smoke as soon as he woke up and spent days in hotel rooms getting high in the months before his 2018 gun purchase.

Earlier, Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, who divorced him in 2017, also testified about how she first discovered he was using drugs.

Prosecutors claim Hunter Biden knowingly lied about his drug use on screening paperwork.

He has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges accusing him of failing to disclose his use of illegal drugs when he bought the gun and of illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.

Hunter Biden has publicly acknowledged his past drug use.

Though his defense lawyer, Abbe Lowell, has countered that Hunter Biden was not using drugs at the time of the gun purchase and did not intend to deceive.

Lowell pressed an FBI agent to acknowledge that prosecutors' evidence of addiction came before or after the gun ownership.

The trial follows another historic first - last week's criminal conviction of Donald Trump, the first former U.S. president to be found guilty of a felony. Trump is the Republican challenger to Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election.