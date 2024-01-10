STORY: President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance on Wednesday at a U.S. House committee hearing called by Republican lawmakers pushing to hold a vote to hold him in contempt of Congress.

It proved a fit-for-TV twist in a political drama staged by Republicans as part of an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

"Our investigation has produced significant evidence suggesting President Biden knew of, participated in, and benefited from, his family's cashing in on the Biden name."

House Republicans allege that the president and his family profited improperly from policy actions when Joe Biden was vice president. The White House and Hunter Biden deny wrongdoing.

The Republican-controlled committee issued a subpoena for Hunter Biden to appear for a closed-door deposition as part of the inquiry. Hunter Biden said he would be willing to testify publicly, but Republican lawmakers refused that offer, saying he needed to submit to a private deposition in addition to any public testimony.

"That's interesting. He's here. He doesn't seem to be too afraid."

Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz asked why the committee would not take the 53-year-old Biden's testimony right then and there.

"Let's take a vote. Who wants to hear from Hunter right now, today? Anyone? Come one. Who wants to hear from Hunter? No one."

The younger Biden left shortly after Moskowitz spoke, to the jeers of Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"What a coward."

Republicans have struggled to produce evidence of wrongdoing linking Joe Biden to his son's business dealings. Hunter Biden has left behind a list of failed business ventures and now faces significant legal troubles.

He is due to appear in a Los Angeles federal court on Thursday to face criminal charges of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes. He's also been charged in Delaware with lying about his drug use while buying a handgun. He has pleaded not guilty to the Delaware charges.