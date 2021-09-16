Hunter Communications Deploys TNS Call Guardian® Authentication Hub to Shield Business Customers in Oregon and California from Robocalls

Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced that Hunter Communications, the premier communications service provider of fiber-optic internet and phone services to businesses and homes in southern Oregon and northern California, will deploy TNS Call Guardian® Authentication Hub to protect business customers from receiving unwanted scam and nuisance calls.

More than 78 billion unwanted calls were made in the last 12 months, and regional service providers are vulnerable as a target for bad actors to launch high-volume scam and nuisance robocall campaigns. TNS enables service providers to address this challenge through a multi-layered approach delivered through its suite of robocall mitigation products, including Call Guardian Authentication Hub. Regional providers, like Hunter Communications, can use the Call Guardian Authentication Hub to quickly and economically go-to-market with a hosted call authentication solution that analyzes real-time call events combined with STIR/SHAKEN authentication and validation of caller ID.

“Carriers of all sizes are looking for technologies and tools able to address policy and regulatory compliance requirements, including the TRACED Act and implementation of STIR/SHAKEN,” said David Kaemmer, Vice President of Sales at TNS. “Hunter Communications joins a growing list of wireless and wireline service providers that have turned to TNS to not only meet robocall mitigation policy objectives when it comes to protecting subscribers but exceed them.”

TNS’ 2021 Robocall Investigation Report shows that efforts by the leading carriers to deploy STIR/SHAKEN and call verification solutions have had a positive impact. More than one-third of the total calls traversing carrier networks in December 2020 were self-signed by a voice service provider ensuring the caller was verified.

“We needed a partner with proven, innovative robocall protection solutions to address the negative impact unwanted robocalls have on our business customers,” said Michal Wynschenk, CEO of Hunter Communications. “Our focus is on offering reliable voice service and a superior experience to our customers, and TNS helps us deliver on that mission.”

Call Guardian Authentication Hub, which combines TNS’ Call Guardian analytics and robocall detection engine with Metawsitch’s MetaSphere Qcall, is a hosted, cost-feasible solution that can extend STIR/SHAKEN implementation to regional carriers.

“For years, Metaswitch, which was acquired by Microsoft last year, and TNS’ combined solution has helped service providers in North America deploy the STIR/SHAKEN call authentication framework necessary to protect their subscribers against robocalls,” said Joe Weeden, Vice President of Product Management for Microsoft. “With Call Guardian Authentication Hub, Hunter Communications will shield their business customers from robocalls and quickly be in compliance with FCC protocols designed to combat illegal call spoofing.”

Hunter Communications completed full implementation and migration to Call Guardian Authentication Hub in June of 2021.

About Transaction Network Services

From small rural operators in the US to the largest multi-national carriers, TNS addresses the full needs of wireless and wireline operators in the US and globally. TNS Call Guardian is an industry-leading call analytics solution used by leading US wireless service providers as well as US landline providers to deliver a superior user experience by protecting their subscribers from high risk and nuisance robocalls. By analyzing over 1 billion call events across more than 500 operators every single day and capturing crowdsourced feedback, the Call Guardian app enables carriers to identify more unwanted robocalls than competitors. Call Guardian is a registered trademark of Transaction Network Services, Inc. For additional information visit here.

About Hunter

Hunter Communications provides ultra-high-speed fiber optic broadband internet, data and voice services to business and residential customers in communities throughout southern Oregon and northern California. With Gig speeds, no data caps, and competitive pricing, Hunter’s 2,000+mile fiber network is nationally recognized for performance and reliability. BroadbandNow recognized Hunter with four 2020 Internet Service Provider Awards, including for fastest business internet speeds in Oregon and among the top 10 nationwide.

Founded in 1994, Hunter is headquartered in Medford, Oregon where the company established a legacy of service excellence and commitment to local communities. Hunter Communications was acquired in 2020 by Grain Management LLC. Additional information is available at Hunterfiber.com.

