Hunter + Esquire Invites You to Join Us at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference

05/28/2021 | 03:45pm EDT
Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Hunter + Esquire will be hosting a Fireside Chat at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 3rd @ 4:35pm EST on the importance of sound human capital investments to increase the return on your investment in the cannabis economy.

We invite you to join us for a full day of networking, deal-making and discovery. Sign up to get a complimentary spectator pass here: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration

About Hunter + Esquire

Hunter + Esquire® is the retained executive search and human capital advisory firm specialized in the cannabis and psychedelics industries.

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga's virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Hunter + Esquire
hello@hunteresquire.com
www.hunteresquire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85541


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS