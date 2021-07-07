Hunting : Introduces H-3 Perforating System

Expands Hunting’s Line of Modular Perforating Guns

Titan Division of Hunting Energy Services, a subsidiary of Hunting PLC, the international energy services company, today added a new perforating system to its comprehensive line of modular perforating guns.

The H-3™ perforating system features Hunting’s latest ControlFire Recon™ switch technology that allows the user to read detonator resistance in each gun downhole or at the surface with the company’s VeriFire® panel.

The system also includes Hunting’s new patent-pending RF-Safe™ modular detonator, which eliminates all wiring in the field.

Pairing the H-3 system with Hunting’s PowerSet ReconTM addressable power charge, delivers the industry’s only plug-and-perf tool string with top-to-bottom interrogation capabilities. This advanced technology produces more confident and reliable pump down perforating operations by assuring that all components are accurately placed and working when running in hole.

Hunting’s perforating systems are accessible through Hunting’s network of distribution centers strategically located in all the world’s oil-producing regions.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world's leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium-listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the Company has operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

The company’s Hunting Energy Services Titan Division engineers and manufactures perforating systems, wireline selective firing systems, cased hole logging instruments, nuclear detectors, energetics, and associated wireline hardware and accessories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005008/en/