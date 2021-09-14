Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hunton Andrews Kurth Announces Formation of Energy Transition Team

09/14/2021 | 12:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focused on helping clients achieve their economic and social goals while meeting the demand for low carbon alternatives and resource conservation, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, a trusted advisor to the energy industry and investors for more than a century, has formed a multidisciplinary Energy Transition team.

The Energy Transition team includes attorneys from the firm’s energy, environmental, corporate and regulatory practices, who bring decades of industry and government experience working with the energy sector to develop innovative solutions to complex problems.

Key proficiencies include advising clients on development and deployment of new infrastructure and technology, including renewable power generation, transmission and distribution, and energy storage; carbon capture and sequestration; decommissioning older facilities and units, including associated facility and waste management; environmental, social and governance considerations, including environmental justice; climate change; natural resource conservation; and compliance with the full regime of state and federal environmental laws, among others.

“Companies are making transformational investments in technology, alternative energy and green strategies aimed at achieving net zero emissions by 2050,” said Deidre Duncan, Hunton Andrews Kurth’s environmental practice group leader. “Our Energy Transition Team stands shoulder to shoulder with our clients as they move into the future, prepared to help them identify and weigh strategic options and navigate and overcome legal and regulatory challenges so they can accomplish their objectives with long term, sustainable solutions.” 

To learn more about Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Energy Transition team, click here.

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. For more information, please contact Jeremy Heallen at +1 713 220 3713.



Jeremy Heallen
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
(713) 220-3713
jheallen@HuntonAK.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:42pVIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL : Announces Multi-National Distribution Deal for Tembo Electric Light Vehicles (Form 6-K)
PU
12:42pSONAECOM SGPS S A : S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on Plan for Gender Equality
PU
12:42pMAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET : 2021 Q2 Results
PU
12:42pLEONARDO S P A : reveals the first members of Team AW149 UK - the onshore supply chain behind the AW149
PU
12:42pGAUCHO : To Acquire Additional Real Estate Assets in Argentina in Non-Cash Transaction to Increase Shareholder Equity
PU
12:42pSALESFORCE COM : Marketing Cloud GM on Slack-First Marketing Advantages
PU
12:42pSALESFORCE COM : Dreamforce for Marketers Will Reveal New Innovations and Career Growth Tips
PU
12:42pTHE ROAD TO A GREENER WORLD : GE Renewable Energy Chief Talks About The Energy Transition
PU
12:42pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Priced $210 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2021-M18) Under Its GeMS Program
PU
12:42pCALLING ALL MALDIVIANS : help chart your country's path and inform the next country partnership framework
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Europe ends flat as miners, luxury stocks weigh; inflation optimism coo..
3Analyst recommendations: Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, H..
4Walmart says looking into fake press release on litecoin tie-up
5Amazon com : Exclusive-Amazon hikes starting pay to $18 an hour as it h..

HOT NEWS