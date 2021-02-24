Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP : Represents Underwriters in National Fuel Gas Company's $500 Million Notes Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented the underwriters in an SEC-registered offering by National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.95% Notes due 2031.

NFG, incorporated in 1902, is a holding company organized under the laws of the State of New Jersey. NFG is a diversified energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. NFG operates an integrated business, with assets centered in western New York and Pennsylvania, being used for, and benefiting from, the production and transportation of natural gas from the Appalachian basin. NFG is also engaged in the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and the Appalachian region of the United States.

The Hunton Andrews Kurth team included Mike Fitzpatrick, Steven C. Friend, Adam O'Brian, Patrick C. Jamieson and Michelle G. Chan. Robert McNamara and Tim Strother provided tax advice.