Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Huntsman Corp beats Starboard's board challenge, shares tumble

03/25/2022 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman cycles past the logo of U.S. chemical company Huntsman in front of a plant in Basel

BOSTON (Reuters) -Hedge fund Starboard Value LP on Friday lost a fight to replace four directors at Huntsman Corp but shares of the U.S. specialty chemicals company tumbled in early trading as investors learned about the result.

Starboard, which owns 8.8% of Huntsman, argued that the chemicals manufacturer needs a shake-up to improve its financial performance. The hedge fund also said the company's board was captive to CEO Peter Huntsman, whose father founded the company in 1982.

Huntsman countered by saying it had the right people and plans in place to produce strong returns and pointed to its shares being near all-time highs and outperforming peers, as well as to the additions of eight new directors to its board since 2018.

Huntsman, which is valued at $8.6 billion and makes chemical products for use in construction materials to plastics, said that based on preliminary results all 10 of its director nominees were reelected.

"The outcome of today's shareholder vote is validation of our portfolio strategy and recognition that the Huntsman of today is vastly different than the Huntsman of five years ago," CEO Peter Huntsman said in a statement.

The company's share price fell nearly 12% in early trading.

Starboard CEO Jeffrey Smith said in a statement that preliminary results appear to show that less than 50% of the shares outstanding backed the company's contested nominees.

"We hope that the board recognizes that this clearly shows that shareholders not only expect management to fulfill its promises, but also expect the board to hold management accountable for these promises."

The defeat marks Starboard's second loss of a shareholder vote in less than a year. In September, it failed in its board challenge against cloud services provider Box Inc.

Starboard's director candidates at Huntsman included former LyondellBasell Industries CEO James Gallogly, Starboard's Smith, former industry executive Sandra Beach Lin and former banker Susan Schnabel.

Starboard is one of the busiest activist investors and has long won more board seats than other activists, data show.

Last year, Huntsman promised to improve margins and return $1 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and pledged to run a sales process for its non-core Textile Effects unit and not to spend more than $500 million on a single acquisition.

Starboard expressed concern that Huntsman had failed to make disclosures recommended by the Task Force on Climate-retlaed Financial Disclosures even though investors requested them two years ago.

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis backed all of management's candidates while Institutional Shareholder Services, another proxy advisory firm, said change was warranted and recommended that investors elect two of Starboard's nominees.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOX, INC. -0.21% 28.05 Delayed Quote.7.25%
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA -2.76% 17.504 Real-time Quote.-4.55%
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION -10.94% 36.2399 Delayed Quote.16.00%
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. 0.66% 107.89 Delayed Quote.16.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:23aExclusive-HSBC steps up scrutiny of Russian clients worldwide as sanctions ratchet up
RE
11:23aSouth Africa's rand slips from 5-month high after lending rate hike
RE
11:22aBrent crude futures turn positive…
RE
11:20aCommodities trading houses help keep Russian oil flowing
RE
11:18aSoftbank finalising loans of up to $10 bln from banks ahead of a…
RE
11:13aBoFA, Citi expect multiple 50-bps Fed hikes this year as inflation bites
RE
11:12aHuntsman Corp beats Starboard's board challenge, shares tumble
RE
11:11aYemen's houthi's military spokesman says to announce details on…
RE
11:09aU.s. wti crude futures turn positive…
RE
11:09aExclusive-Battered Russia bonds a risk too far, says distressed debt fund Gramercy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October, EU's Vesta..
2Analyst recommandations: Drax, Farfetch, Nutrien, PPG Industries, Sherw..
3Costs of going unvaccinated in America are mounting for workers and com..
4Shell boosts UK energy strategy with £25bn boost
5China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh

HOT NEWS