Huntsman Security :'s Enterprise SIEM V7.0 Integrates MITRE ATT&CK® Intelligence Into SOC Workflows With Its live ATT&CK® Heatmap

Huntsman Security has unveiled the latest version of its SIEM Cyber Security Analytics solution in both an Enterprise and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) release. The addition of an innovative live MITRE ATT&CK® heatmap means that security analysts can now be continuously informed of ATT&CK® techniques as they are detected and propagate across a network. For the first time, analysts can interact with a live ATT&CK® heatmap which enables SOC teams to leverage MITRE ATT&CK® intelligence to improve attack data visualisation, and quickly and easily identify attack targets, origins and the security risks faced by their organisation.

Peter Woollacott, CEO of Huntsman Security commented: “The MITRE ATT&CK® framework is recognised globally as a powerful new adjunct to cyber security analysts’ activities. The problem until now has been for SOC teams to access the true value of the ATT&CK® knowledge base and apply it within their day-to-day operations. We have now made it accessible to all organisation types and sizes.”

“The new live ATT&CK® heatmap simplifies mapping an organisation’s cyber security posture against the MITRE ATT&CK® framework with its real time identification, recognition and management of potential cyber threats. By integrating the MITRE ATT&CK® framework into SOC workflows, SOC teams can now filter attack information by network or endpoint, developing predictive attack scenarios and pro-actively mitigate against anticipated events.”

In addition to the innovative heatmap feature, Huntsman Security’s Enterprise and MSSP SIEMs have been updated to include a range of improvements and new functionality for customers, managed service providers and end-users. Version 7 features a new look-and-feel with updated screens, icons, and display elements. Pre-existing UEBA capabilities have also been updated and reorganised to make their configuration and use simpler for SOC teams. A major update to the centralised management of system components, specifically with Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), enhances User Experience for greater operational efficiencies.

“Constantly finding new ways to understand security and improve how security teams work is essential in balancing security capability with business demands,” continued Peter Woollacott. “The recent trend towards remote and flexible working has made security environments more complex and diverse. To maintain adequate security oversight, analysts, whether part of an in-house team or MSSP, are seeking technology that simply integrates with existing systems to streamline detection and contextualisation processes to make real threats quicker to diagnose and mitigate.”

The MITRE ATT&CK® live heatmap and all the other improvements are available Out-Of-The-Box in both Huntsman Security’s Enterprise and MSSP SIEMs, version 7, which is offered to new and upgrading customers from 15th April 2021.

About MITRE ATT&CK®

The MITRE ATT&CK® framework provides a comprehensive knowledge base of common/observed attacker techniques and tactics – there are several hundred techniques and sub-techniques in total – that can be used to trace the path of an attack across a network from initial probes and intrusions to the eventual theft or destruction of data.

About Huntsman Security

Huntsman Security – founded in Sydney, Australia – is a cyber security specialist focused on supporting its customers’ cyber resilience with real-time security threat detection, verification and resolution products. Its overarching aim is to simplify the security operations process for its customers and so limit their time at risk.

Huntsman Security’s SIEM & Security Analytics, Scorecard and Auditor solutions are deployed in mission-critical security environments in the national intelligence, border protection and critical infrastructure sectors globally. Huntsman Security’s offices are located in Sydney, Canberra and London with operations in Tokyo and the Philippines.

