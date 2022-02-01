Log in
Huntzinger and Speare Partner to Implement and Support Meditech Expanse

02/01/2022 | 08:05am EST
Huntzinger Management Group, Inc. (Huntzinger), a leader in healthcare IT advisory, managed, implementation and staffing services and a 2020 and 2021 Best in KLAS winner for HIT Advisory Services, executed a long-term relationship with Speare Memorial Hospital (Speare), a Critical Access Hospital in Plymouth, NH., to implement and support Meditech Expanse (Expanse), utilizing Meditech as a Service (MaaS).

Huntzinger is providing project leadership and IT staff to assist Speare in its implementation of Expanse with an anticipated go-live of March 1, 2022. After the go-live, Huntzinger will utilize the same resources to be the IT leadership and staff to provide on-going support of Expanse for several years.

“Our relationship with Speare is an excellent indicator of how Huntzinger’s Managed Services provide a solution that helps rural hospitals offer an advanced IT ecosystem that meets the needs of their communities,” said Tanya Freeman, President, COO and Founding Partner at Huntzinger.

“Having worked closely with Huntzinger in the past we felt very comfortable securing Huntzinger to provide a long-term IT solution for our organization. We had a very short window of time to transition to a new system and needed a partner who understands our business, our requirements and our priorities: a partner that we trust who had our best interests in mind,” said Travis M. Boucher, Speare’s Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to supporting the Expanse implementation, Huntzinger provides IT leadership and integration management for system support and analytics. Together, these applications will not only be cost effective but house a single integrated EHR for efficiency, productivity and customer service enhancements.

“When Speare asked us to partner with them to provide IT resources and implement Expanse, Huntzinger put together a team of talented resources that fit Speare’s culture, and working with them, provide a well-rounded team that will take the organization to the next level,” said Gerry Maroney, Huntzinger Managing Director. “Huntzinger recruited and staffed a team that includes dedicated local and remote resources that provide daily support as well as manage vendors to deliver their solutions on time and on budget.”

For more information on Huntzinger’s Managed Services, click here.

About Huntzinger
Huntzinger provides IT advisory, managed, implementation, and staffing services to the healthcare industry. We focus on improved business performance optimization by assisting our clients in leveraging their IT investment to position our healthcare clients for the future. For more information, visit huntzingergroup.com.

About Speare
Speare Memorial Hospital is Community Hospital located in Plymouth, NH. It is a critical care access provider with affiliations to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. It is considered one of the top 100 rural hospitals in the nation. For more information, visit spearememorialhospital.com.


