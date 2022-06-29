Hurdles ahead as Philippines' Marcos begins six-year presidency

MANILA, June 30 (Reuters) - Ferdinand Marcos starts his
six-year term as Philippines president on Thursday facing a host
of challenges, from rising inflation and pandemic recovery to
balancing relations between competing superpowers the United
States and China.
The 64-year-old, who is allowed only one term in the top
job, has yet to fill all cabinet posts, but he has so far
nominated experienced technocrats to handle the economy, helping
to ease some market fears about his presidency and policy
inexperience.
WHAT ARE THE IMMEDIATE PRIORITIES?
Marcos is inheriting an economy that is on a solid footing
after bouncing back from the worst of the pandemic, but he will
be under pressure to sustain that recovery while battling
soaring inflation. Taming it will be his top priority.
Having promised during the campaign to halve the cost of
rice, the national staple, Marcos has appointed himself
agriculture minister, citing the urgent need to boost farm
production to strengthen food security and also keep food prices
under control.
Rising inflation driven by higher food and fuel costs, has
prompted the Philippines to join global peers in starting to
dial back policy stimulus. The new central bank governor Felipe
Medalla has signalled the prospect of a series of gradual
interest rate hikes to combat runaway inflation.
WHAT ABOUT LONGER-TERM PROJECTS?
Weak infrastructure has long been an impediment to
attracting foreign investment in the Philippines and upgrades to
ports, roads, rail, air terminals, power transmission and
utilities are long overdue.
The Marcos team has said it was open to tapping private
funds for the infrastructure and would continue his
predecessor's pandemic-delayed "build, build, build" programme.
Advancing this would help Marcos show tangible results, while
creating jobs and foreign investor interest.
However, to avoid constraints on funding, Marcos and his
economic team will also need to control government debt that had
ballooned to 60.5% of gross domestic product at the end of 2021,
the highest ratio in 16 years, from 39.6% before the pandemic.
His finance minister, Benjamin Diokno, said he prefers to
focus on improving tax administration and collection, including
reducing corruption, than raising taxes, to boost revenues.
WHAT APPROACH WILL MARCOS TAKE ON MINING?
Marcos faces a difficult task of balancing the economic
benefits of exploiting the Philippines' vast untapped mineral
resources with protection of its stunning but fragile natural
environment.
Mining accounts for just 1% of the economic output of the
Philippines and only an estimated 5% of its minerals have been
extracted so far. A third of its land mass is deemed by experts
to have high mineral potential.
Marcos has said he would push for "clean mining" and wants
to see some value added to mineral exports by selling processed
materials instead of just ores. The Philippines is China's
biggest supplier of mostly low-grade nickel ore.
WHICH DIRECTION WILL HIS FOREIGN POLICY GO?
While Marcos is widely perceived to be friendly to China,
political observers believe his approach will differ from that
of predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who enthusiastically courted
Beijing - with little in return - while threatening to downgrade
ties with former colonial ruler, the United States.
Marcos said during the campaign he would have to "walk a
very, very fine line" between Beijing and defence treaty ally
Washington. While he has expressed intent to elevate ties with
China, he has also vowed to stand firm against any threat it
poses to Philippine sovereign interests.
"Marcos realised there's a lot of public scepticism after
years of Duterte's fruitless flirtations with China," said
Richard Heydarian, an author and academic who specialises in
politics and foreign relations.
Maintaining the country's alliance with the United States,
Heydarian said, will be essential in keeping the military and
the public onside in a country with historically strong links to
the United States.
(Reporting by Karen Lema and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by
Martin Petty)