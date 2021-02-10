Log in
Huron North Shores Launches CIRA Speed Test for Rural Internet Project

02/10/2021
IRON BRIDGE, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huron Shore and Manitoulin Island Community Owned Fibre Infrastructure Corporation (H&M COFI) has launched an internet performance test webpage through CIRA (Canadian Internet Registration Authority) as part of their community internet project.

“We are reaching out to the communities that this internet project is aiming to serve and asking them to complete this internet speed test,” said Georges Bilodeau, Mayor of Huron Shores. “Speed test data is essential for Universal Broadband Fund submissions, and these submissions will help us get the federal support we need to bring high-speed internet to rural communities that would otherwise not have any.”

By completing the speed test, residents help improve H&M COFI’s data of the region. This data is used to inform the build of a future-proof broadband network and to help secure funding through the Universal Broadband Fund. To access and complete the H&M COFI speed test, visit https://performance.cira.ca/hmcofi.

The speed test is offered through CIRA’s Internet Performance Test (IPT), one of the most advanced tests of internet speed and quality available. The IPT is a quick and easy test of a user’s internet connection, either at home or at work. It is intended to provide data that is used to better understand and improve internet in Canada.

ABOUT H&M COFI

The Regional Broadband Network, Huron Shore and Manitoulin Island Community Owned Fibre Infrastructure (H&M COFI), is focused on building a broadband network within the area from Nairn Centre to Garden River First Nation, City of Elliot Lake, Town of Espanola, including St. Joseph Island and Manitoulin Island. H&M COFI will improve economic growth and access to health and educational services.

For further inquiries:

Georges Bilodeau
Mayor
The Municipality of Huron Shores
mayor.bilodeau@huronshores.ca
705-843-2033



© GlobeNewswire 2021
