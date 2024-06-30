STORY: :: NOAA

The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned on Saturday that Tropical storm Beryl had become a powerful hurricane, as it barreled toward the Windward Islands.

The forecaster said in an advisory that the hurricane is expected to bring heavy rainfall, destructive winds and a life-threatening storm surge.

The storm, which formed on Friday, was moving west with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

It was forecast to hit the Windward Islands, which are located in the foot of the Caribbean, as early as late Sunday night.

The forecaster also said a hurricane warning is in effect for the island of Barbados.