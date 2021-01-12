Hurricane Electric : Expands Globally With Digital Realty to Help Customers Overcome Data Gravity Barriers With PlatformDIGITAL®

New Points of Presence will provide additional global IP transit options in key metros for Digital Realty’s global customers

Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv4 and IPv6-native Internet backbone, today announced that it will provide new high-speed IP transit for Digital Realty’s data centers in nine major global metros. The collaboration expands the global reach of PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty’s global data center platform which is purpose-designed to enable customers to scale digital business.

Hurricane Electric has established points of presence (PoPs) at Digital Realty facilities in key global metros: Amsterdam, Ashburn, Dallas, Frankfurt, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Zagreb, Croatia. According to Digital Realty’s Data Gravity Index DGx™ report, which uncovers the intensity and gravitational force of enterprise data growth, Data Gravity Intensity is expected to more than double annually across analyzed metros through 2024. The nine new cities are among a group of 53 metros that are experiencing the most dramatic increase in Data Gravity Intensity globally.

As data continues to grow at an accelerating rate, enterprises will need to rely on IT infrastructure that is designed to be more data-centric, bringing users, networks and clouds closer to enterprise data. As part of its work with Digital Realty, Hurricane Electric will deploy Network Hubs on PlatformDIGITAL® in each connected campus environment, creating centers of data exchange to scale digital business. By expanding connectivity in these metros, customers will have access to the consistent benefits PlatformDIGITAL® provides in enabling the control, connectivity and optimization needed to overcome data gravity barriers.

Through the partnership, Hurricane Electric will leverage Digital Realty’s network-rich data centers to provide Digital Realty’s global customers with high-speed IP transit via Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv6 and IPv4 network through 1/10/100GE (Gigabit Ethernet) ports. As a result, both new and existing customers will benefit from reduced latency and improved traffic flow, as well as increased efficiency. Additionally, the new PoPs will provide Digital Realty’s customers with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next-generation IP connectivity services.

Today’s network expansion will also play a pivotal role in supporting Digital Realty’s Data Hub featuring NVIDIA DGX A100 systems deployment in Cloud House at the Interxion Digital Docklands Campus in London, U.K. The AI-ready infrastructure solution enables customers to rapidly deploy AI models in close proximity to their data sets.

“As demands for colocation and connectivity continue to increase, we welcome Hurricane Electric’s expansion to our facilities to meet our customers’ growing bandwidth needs,” said Tony Bishop, SVP, Platform, Growth and Marketing, Digital Realty. “The addition of Hurricane Electric’s global network connectivity is significant as we continue to expand PlatformDIGITAL® globally to help enterprises overcome the data gravity barriers inhibiting their digital transformation goals.”

In addition to Hurricane Electric’s new PoPs at the nine data centers and existing footprint with Digital Realty in the U.S., Hurricane Electric has also connected to the Digital Realty Internet Exchange (DRIX) with new connections in Ashburn and Chicago, in addition to Atlanta, Dallas, and New York, providing value to the connected community of network, cloud and content providers in these key metros. Connecting to these exchanges will provide networks with a direct path to Hurricane Electric’s global network encompassing more than 250 major exchange points and more than 8,000 different networks.

“Hurricane Electric is excited to strengthen our relationship with Digital Realty by extending our global network to their diverse growing base of customers across the globe,” said Walt Wollny, Director of Interconnection Strategy at Hurricane Electric. “This network expansion across Digital Realty’s data center footprint will enable their customers, partners, suppliers, and employees to interact with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network while providing additional high-speed IP transit options.”

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to more than 250 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 8,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe, Australia and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, and a PoP in Auckland, NZ. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDx™ solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 280 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

