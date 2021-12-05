Hurricane Electric and NEXTDC Expand Partnership to Increase IP Transit Options in Melbourne

Hurricane Electric’s third Point of Presence with NEXTDC at M1 Melbourne data centre will provide local businesses with high-speed IP transit to meet their accelerating connectivity requirements

Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone and NEXTDC, Australia’s leading provider of premium data centre solutions, announced today that Hurricane Electric has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) in NEXTDC’s M1 Melbourne Data Centre, located in Port Melbourne.

NEXTDC’s M1 Melbourne is Victoria’s most highly interconnected data centre, with organisations being afforded the advantage of seamless, secure and native access to the world’s largest cloud platforms including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud and Alibaba Cloud, as well as the nation's major carrier networks and digital service providers.

The expansion of Hurricane Electric’s presence into M1 delivers NEXTDC’s Melbourne-based customers a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 9,000 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

“Connectivity continues to play an increasingly important role for organisations as they continue to accelerate and modernise their hybrid IT environments. Our partnership with Hurricane Electric enables us to deepen optionality within our ecosystem, and deliver our customers the power of choice to seamlessly connect to the critical services their business relies on,” said David Dzienciol, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer at NEXTDC. “With Melbourne rapidly emerging as Australia’s next major digital region, it’s critical customers have access to a global network of services such as Hurricane Electric, to provide the speed and global reach needed.”

According to recent reports, Melbourne has become Australia’s tech capital, and is home to more than half of Australia’s top twenty technology companies, generating $34 billion in revenue each year, employs about 90,000 people, approximately 31% of Australia’s entire ICT workforce.

“Hurricane Electric is thrilled to continue our relationship with a valuable partner like NEXTDC and provide their ecosystem with cost-effective IP transit,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “This expansion will provide more connectivity options for organisations throughout Melbourne while being able to tap into Hurricane Electric’s rich global network.”

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected more than 250 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 9,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe, Australia and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, and a PoP in Auckland, NZ. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet.

Additional information can be found at http://he.net.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC is an ASX 100-listed technology company and Asia’s most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and interconnection capability for global cloud computing providers, enterprise and government.

NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction and operation of Australia’s only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities, and the only data centre operator in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability. NEXTDC has a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence through renewable energy sources and delivering world-class operational efficiency. Our data centres have been engineered to deliver exceptional levels of efficiency and the industry’s lowest Total Cost of Operation through NABERS 5-star energy efficiency.

NEXTDC’s corporate operations and data centre solutions are certified carbon neutral under the Australian Federal Government’s Climate Active standard.

Our Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia’s most dynamic digital services marketplace, comprising >700 carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services.

