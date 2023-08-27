The hurricane is located about 615 miles (990 km) south of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (kph), the Miami-based forecaster said in an advisory.
A turn north-northwest is expected on Sunday, followed by a northward motion early in the week, it said.
Swells generated by the hurricane are expected to begin affecting Bermuda by Sunday night and will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip-current conditions from late this weekend along portions of the U.S. east coast, the advisory said.
(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft, Daniel Wallis and William Mallard)