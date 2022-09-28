Hurricane Ian floods Key West as it nears Florida

While a separate video posted on social media late on Tuesday showed homes and cars already flooded on the island.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Wednesday, Hurricane Ian was leading to storm surge flooding across the lower Florida Keys.

More than 2.5 million Floridians were under evacuation orders or warnings with the sprawling storm on track to make landfall as a potentially deadly Category 4 hurricane Wednesday evening, somewhere along Florida's Gulf Coast.

It had pummeled Cuba on Tuesday and left the entire Caribbean island nation without power.