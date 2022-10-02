Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hurricane Orlene could bring flash floods, mudslides to Mexico

10/02/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hurricane Orlene barreled toward Mexico's southwestern coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm and is expected to dump torrential rains even as it is forecast to weaken in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

Orlene, which is packing maximum sustained winds near 125 miles per hour (205 km per hour), with higher gusts, is projected to pass near or over Mexico's Islas Marias Sunday night or Monday morning, the Miami-based NHC said in its latest public advisory.

"Orlene has likely peaked in intensity," said the NHC.

Despite forecast weakening, the storm is seen reaching mainland Mexico's coast as a hurricane on Monday.

"After landfall, rapid weakening is expected and the low-level center should dissipate over the mountainous terrain of southwestern Mexico in 60-72 hour," said the NHC, adding that torrential rains could lead to flash flooding, as well as possible landslides in areas of rugged terrain.

Islas Marias could see 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 cm) of rain, the Mexican states of Nayarit and Sinaloa 3 to 6 inches, with local amounts of up to 10 inches, and Jalisco and Colima some 1 to 3 inches, with isolated areas of as much as 5 inches.

The storm was currently located 95 miles southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico.

Mexico's civil protection agency announced on Twitter the closure of ports in Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:18pTrump staffers not returning White House records, National Archives says
RE
02:13pBosnia's peace envoy imposes changes to election law
RE
02:01pUK's Kwarteng favours outsider to run finance ministry, newspapers say
RE
01:54pU.S. and Turkish officials discuss Ukraine and NATO in unannounced meeting
RE
01:39pUK sees improving 'mood music' on Northern Ireland protocol
RE
01:35pBritain to acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure
RE
01:18pBolsonaro, Lula cast votes in Brazil's heated election
RE
12:49pItaly's Eni says it will not receive Russian gas requested for Monday
RE
12:48pOPEC+ to consider oil cut of over than 1 million bpd - sources
RE
12:35pTesla's logistical challenges overshadow record deliveries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT
2Italy's Eni says it will not receive Russian gas requested for Monday
3Tesla's third-quarter deliveries miss estimates
4Russian Deputy PM says restoration of Nord Stream possible - TASS
5Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Sunday

HOT NEWS