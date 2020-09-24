Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Husch Blackwell Gains Chicago-Based Project Finance Partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 10:34am EDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husch Blackwell is pleased to announce that Jai Khanna has joined the firm’s Energy & Natural Resources industry team as a partner. Khanna brings to the firm a wealth of project finance experience relating to conventional and renewable energy generation facilities, real estate and related infrastructure. He will be based in the firm’s Chicago office.

“Jai is a well-rounded finance lawyer, but what really attracted us to him was the depth of project finance experience he has,” said Steve Carman, the head of Husch Blackwell’s Energy & Natural Resources team. “His arrival is a major step forward for our team, enabling us to bundle project finance with the comprehensive transactional, development and regulatory counsel we provide on major energy projects. I believe our clients will be excited to know Jai is on our team.”

Khanna’s finance clientele is broad-based, including large global banks and financial institutions, project developers, equity investors, asset managers, investment funds, and corporate issuers and borrowers. He advises these clients on the structure, documentation, administration, compliance, and workout of senior and mezzanine secured and unsecured loan facilities and has extensive experience with the securitization of a variety of financial asset classes in both the conduit and term markets.

“I look forward to working closely with Husch Blackwell’s renewable energy team,” said Khanna. “They are doing a tremendous amount of work on very high-profile transactions that are defining the future of the industry. My background with the development, tax equity investment and financing of renewable energy projects is a perfect fit.”

Husch Blackwell has handled some of the most high-profile renewable energy transactions in the U.S. and abroad. The team served as counsel to the Aviator Onshore wind project, a 525MW project in Coke County, Texas, the largest single-site, single-phase onshore wind farm to be developed in the U.S. The firm also served as lead counsel for Canada-based Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. in its $608 million crossborder purchase from Abengoa, S.A. of an equity interest in Atlantica Yield plc, the owner/operator of a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, power generation, and electric transmission assets, and in the creation of a global joint venture with Abengoa for the development and construction of clean energy and water infrastructure assets outside of North America.

“We are excited to have Jai on our team, and I know our clients are excited as well,” said Husch Blackwell partner Jim Goettsch. “His practice really captures the essence of our industry-first approach to law: he is a highly regarded finance lawyer but also has a deep understanding of how renewable energy projects work, the challenges those projects encounter, and how to create value for project developers, owners and investors.

# # #

About Husch Blackwell

Husch Blackwell is an industry-focused law firm with 21 offices across the United States, including its virtual office, The Link. The firm represents clients around the world in major industries including energy and natural resources; financial services and capital markets; food and agribusiness; healthcare, life sciences and education; real estate, development and construction; and technology, manufacturing and transportation. For more information, visit huschblackwell.com.

Steve Renau
Husch Blackwell
816-983-8783
steve.renau@huschblackwell.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aAIR CANADA : Airlines demand 'concrete plan' for financial aid following throne speech
AQ
10:53aFORUM MERGER II CORP : oration Adjourns Extension Amendment Meeting to September 30, 2020
AQ
10:53aSupplyCore Inc. Awarded $107M INDO-PACOM Contract Award by General Services Administration
GL
10:52aFortnite' Maker, Spotify Form Advocacy Group to Push for App Store Changes -- Update
DJ
10:51aENGINEER GOLD MINES : Acquires Surface Rights to Mining Camp
AQ
10:50aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes
PU
10:50a92% of US Doctors Tell Patients Not to Wait to Get the Flu Shot this Season
BU
10:49aFRONTLINE : Notification of trade
AQ
10:49aMoore Kuehn Encourages BDGE, CBMG, CGIX, and BMCH Investors to Contact Law Firm
GL
10:48aEPOS NOW : Launches New Financing Solution for SMEs, up to £300,000
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group