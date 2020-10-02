Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Husch Blackwell to Relocate St. Louis Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 11:31am EDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husch Blackwell is pleased to announce that the firm has signed a lease agreement to take space at Commerce Bank Tower, the east building of Forsyth Pointe, a premier 1,000,000 square foot two-building office development currently under construction in downtown Clayton, Missouri. The firm will relocate its main St. Louis-area office to Commerce Bank Tower once construction is completed. 

“We are excited to be a part of this new development,” said Husch Blackwell’s Chairman Greg Smith. “St. Louis is the largest office in our firm, and our lease agreement at Commerce Bank Tower allows us the flexibility to manage this important part of our real estate portfolio in an efficient manner while also touting the amenities of a truly world-class commercial real estate property.”

Husch Blackwell has committed to taking on between 100,000 and 120,000 square feet of space in Commerce Bank Tower, a reduction of its current St. Louis office footprint by approximately 50 percent. Commerce Bank is the owner of the east building and will occupy a portion of the space in Commerce Bank Tower.

“Commerce Bank has called Clayton its corporate home since the early 1980s and we look forward to reaffirming our commitment to this community with the completion of Commerce Bank Tower,” said Bob Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Commerce Bank of St. Louis. We are pleased to have Husch Blackwell lease space in this building and enjoy the class-A office environment it offers.”

“For several years now, well before the pandemic, we have been driving toward more flexible space with fewer square feet per lawyer,” said Chief Executive Paul Eberle. “Our recent buildouts have followed the same logic we are applying here, and those new offices have been resounding successes. More than ever, we are focused on the experience of being in the office, and much of that experience is the product of design, technology and firm culture, not just the amount of square footage you have.”

“We are combining what we’ve learned from recent buildouts with what we are learning during the pandemic,” said Husch Blackwell’s Chief Administrative Officer Bret Chapman. “Husch Blackwell’s new St. Louis office will emphasize an office experience driven by efficiency, collaboration and convenience, while maintaining a focus on the firm’s targets on costs and square feet per attorney.” 

Located at the corner of Forsyth and North Brentwood Boulevards, Forsyth Pointe will encompass two office towers, a 1,200-car parking garage, a one-acre garden terrace on the seventh floor, and ground-floor retail space. There will be a 7,500 square-foot fitness facility located on the terrace level which will be utilized by the tenants of both towers. The project is being designed to meet LEED Silver rating and will feature a green roof and electric vehicle charging stations within the garage.

“The Forsyth Pointe space will feature improved access to natural light and outside visibility for all employees, enhanced technology, and ergonomically designed furniture, with individual offices and workspaces designed to meet the needs of our attorneys and staff in a post-pandemic setting,” added Bob Tomaso, Husch Blackwell’s St. Louis office managing partner.

Husch Blackwell is excited to partner with Commerce Bank and U.S. Capital Development on the project. U.S. Capital Development has vast development experience with commercial environments in the industrial and office sectors. Other tenants in the development’s west tower include US Capital Development headquarter offices, Barry-Wehmiller Group and ElmTree Funds.

# # # 

About Husch Blackwell

 Husch Blackwell is an industry-focused law firm with 21 offices across the United States, including its virtual office, The Link. The firm represents clients around the world in major industries including energy and natural resources; financial services and capital markets; food and agribusiness; healthcare, life sciences and education; real estate, development and construction; and technology, manufacturing and transportation. For more information, visit huschblackwell.com.

Steve Renau
Husch Blackwell
816-983-8783
steve.renau@huschblackwell.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:43aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : FCA Reports Third-quarter 2020 U.S. Sales
AQ
11:43aBOMBARDIER : Announces Senior Management Reorganization in Support of its Transition to a Pure-play Business Jet Company
AQ
11:43aALSTOM : Design of the future metros for lines 15, 16 and 17 of Ile-de-France revealed by Ile-de-France Mobilites, Societe du Grand Paris and Alstom
AQ
11:43aGENERAL MOTORS : GM Q3 Retail Share Climbs Despite Tight Inventory
AQ
11:43aBOMBARDIER : exceeds goal for paid internship positions
AQ
11:43aDODGE BRAND, SONY PICTURES CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND 2006 'TALLADEGA NIGHTS : The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' Launch 'Family Motto' Video
AQ
11:43aFUJITSU : DOCOMO, Fujitsu and NEC Achieve World's First Carrier Aggregation Using 5G Frequency Bands on Multi-Vendor Radio Access Network
AQ
11:43aGAP : Honors UPS with Inaugural Top Stitch Award for Support in Serving Customers, Donates $100K to Good360
AQ
11:43aCNH INDUSTRIAL N : and Nikola Co-Sponsor Politico's 'Decarbonization of Heavy Transport and the Role of Hydrogen'
AQ
11:43aVOXX INTERNATIONAL : Electronics Introduces EPA Registered Disinfectant Effective for Neutralizing Multiple Viruses Including COVID-19
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
4APPLE INC. : House Democrats discuss tougher antitrust law, some Republicans agree
5THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : to Develop Next-generation Satellite System for U.S. Space Force

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group