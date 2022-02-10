Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hussey Seating Company Sells Clarin Portable Seating Line to Spec Seats

02/10/2022 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hussey Seating Company, the world leader in designing, developing and manufacturing telescopic and fixed seating solutions has sold their portable chair line, Clarin by Hussey Seating, to California based Spec Seats.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005727/en/

Hussey Seating cites the sale as a necessary move in realigning resources due to rapid growth. “We are very fortunate to have experienced such high growth in our telescopic platforms, telescopic bleachers and fixed seating products – hitting double-digit increases in 2020 and 2021. This growth has forced our business to reevaluate where both our manufacturing and human resources should be focused – and that’s with our core business in telescopic and fixed seating products,” said Gary Merrill, President & CEO of Hussey Seating Company, adding “we identified Spec Seats as the best new owner for the Clarin brand knowing they would be able to provide the same level of customer service and quality products that Clarin is known for.”

Hussey Seating Company acquired Clarin Seating of Lake Bluff, Illinois in 2011 and have expanded the line in the k-12, college and university and professional sports markets over the last 10 years.

6th generation family shareholder and VP of Human Resources, Rich Hussey stated that “Despite selling the Clarin line, current demand from our core telescopic and fixed seating business allows us to retrain the current workforce and retain 99% of employees. We have many cross-trained, long tenured employees who are stepping up to help in the reskilling of their colleagues who were previously dedicated to this line.”

Spec Seats, a family-owned business based in Rancho Dominguez, CA, is excited to reintroduce the Clarin brand to the market under their ownership. The Spec Seats portable seating line was first established in 1993 and holds exclusive licensing agreements for seating with the NCAA, NBA, NJCAA, NAIA, along with many colleges and universities. “We are thrilled to acquire this iconic brand to complement our existing collection of portable seating products and are confident that combining the Clarin and Spec Seats brands will continue to build and strengthen our valued relationships with current and future clients. It is an amazing story as our family was part of the creation of the very first all steel folding chair in the USA with the original Clarin back in 1925. It has truly come full circle,” said Spec Seats President, Jordan Hergott.

About Hussey Seating Company Hussey Seating Company is the world leader in developing and manufacturing seating solutions for the sports and entertainment, education, esports and performing arts markets. Innovators since 1835, this family-owned business has transformed from their modest roots in steel fabrication to a global powerhouse and the most trusted seating partner in the industry. Whether it’s thousands of seats in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and Nissan Stadium for the city’s rowdiest fans, the luxurious chairs that fill the MGM Theater in National Harbor, or the telescopic bleachers in your local high school – venues around the world trust Hussey Seating with their biggest moments. Learn more at www.husseyseating.com.

About Spec Seats Today, Spec Seats is considered the most experienced and knowledgeable portable seating company in the institutional seating industry. We offer the best and most complete “All Events Seating Systems” featuring multi-purpose folding chairs, custom logo chairs, stools, storage carts and accessories. At Spec Seats, we believe in building strong relationships, best in class product warranty, and our dedication to excellent customer service. We are very proud of our customer list serving the most prestigious facilities and events worldwide. Our most recent installations are the UBS Arena, Climate Pledge Arena, Chase Center, Allegiant Stadium and Sofi Stadium. Visit us at www.specseats.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pMBB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:50pU.S. mortgage rates jump to two-year high, further squeezing buyers
RE
01:50pMarketing tech startup Branch valued at $4 billion after latest funding
RE
01:50pCounterfeit parts found in U.S. nuclear plants -inspector general
RE
01:50pMOONNATION'S NEXT BIG LEAP : Its P2E Game Will Be Available for Android Users in April, Says Ben Todar
NE
01:49pU.S. SEC proposes changes to whistleblower program to capture more tipsters
RE
01:49pPearson Fuels Opens 250th E85 Fueling Station in California
PR
01:48pOnlyFans jumps into NFT profile pictures
RE
01:48pHONORING THE RESERVES : Grand Marnier Unveils Exceptional Cuvées Range
PR
01:47pRaise Accelerates Growth Strategy with Launch of NYC Office and Key Hires
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. inflation data hits tech stocks, lifts benchmark yields
2Delivery Hero Shares Plunge After 'Disappointing' 4Q Update
3L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins
4Atos' new boss aims to start on clean slate with $2.7 billion writedown..
5US Inflation rises more than expected

HOT NEWS