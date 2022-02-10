Hussey Seating Company Sells Clarin Portable Seating Line to Spec Seats

Hussey Seating Company, the world leader in designing, developing and manufacturing telescopic and fixed seating solutions has sold their portable chair line, Clarin by Hussey Seating, to California based Spec Seats.

Hussey Seating cites the sale as a necessary move in realigning resources due to rapid growth. “We are very fortunate to have experienced such high growth in our telescopic platforms, telescopic bleachers and fixed seating products – hitting double-digit increases in 2020 and 2021. This growth has forced our business to reevaluate where both our manufacturing and human resources should be focused – and that’s with our core business in telescopic and fixed seating products,” said Gary Merrill, President & CEO of Hussey Seating Company, adding “we identified Spec Seats as the best new owner for the Clarin brand knowing they would be able to provide the same level of customer service and quality products that Clarin is known for.”

Hussey Seating Company acquired Clarin Seating of Lake Bluff, Illinois in 2011 and have expanded the line in the k-12, college and university and professional sports markets over the last 10 years.

6th generation family shareholder and VP of Human Resources, Rich Hussey stated that “Despite selling the Clarin line, current demand from our core telescopic and fixed seating business allows us to retrain the current workforce and retain 99% of employees. We have many cross-trained, long tenured employees who are stepping up to help in the reskilling of their colleagues who were previously dedicated to this line.”

Spec Seats, a family-owned business based in Rancho Dominguez, CA, is excited to reintroduce the Clarin brand to the market under their ownership. The Spec Seats portable seating line was first established in 1993 and holds exclusive licensing agreements for seating with the NCAA, NBA, NJCAA, NAIA, along with many colleges and universities. “We are thrilled to acquire this iconic brand to complement our existing collection of portable seating products and are confident that combining the Clarin and Spec Seats brands will continue to build and strengthen our valued relationships with current and future clients. It is an amazing story as our family was part of the creation of the very first all steel folding chair in the USA with the original Clarin back in 1925. It has truly come full circle,” said Spec Seats President, Jordan Hergott.

About Hussey Seating Company Hussey Seating Company is the world leader in developing and manufacturing seating solutions for the sports and entertainment, education, esports and performing arts markets. Innovators since 1835, this family-owned business has transformed from their modest roots in steel fabrication to a global powerhouse and the most trusted seating partner in the industry. Whether it’s thousands of seats in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and Nissan Stadium for the city’s rowdiest fans, the luxurious chairs that fill the MGM Theater in National Harbor, or the telescopic bleachers in your local high school – venues around the world trust Hussey Seating with their biggest moments. Learn more at www.husseyseating.com.

About Spec Seats Today, Spec Seats is considered the most experienced and knowledgeable portable seating company in the institutional seating industry. We offer the best and most complete “All Events Seating Systems” featuring multi-purpose folding chairs, custom logo chairs, stools, storage carts and accessories. At Spec Seats, we believe in building strong relationships, best in class product warranty, and our dedication to excellent customer service. We are very proud of our customer list serving the most prestigious facilities and events worldwide. Our most recent installations are the UBS Arena, Climate Pledge Arena, Chase Center, Allegiant Stadium and Sofi Stadium. Visit us at www.specseats.com.

