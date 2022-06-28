Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hutchinson 'disgusted' by Trump's Jan. 6 tweet attacking Pence

06/28/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was un-American. We are watching the Capitol building get defaced over a lie and it was something that was really hard in that moment to digest," Hutchinson said.

The House of Representatives committee for more than a year has been investigating the first attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power in U.S. history.

Speaking in soft but assured tones, Hutchinson painted a picture of panicked White House officials bristling at the possibility of Trump joining what was to become a violent mob pushing its way into the Capitol, hunting for then-Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers who were then certifying the victory of Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican Trump in the 2020 election.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pFinland, Sweden back on path to NATO membership as Turkey drops veto
RE
03:47pU.S. Supreme Court reinstates Louisiana electoral map faulted for racial bias
RE
03:46pItaly's Saipem to appeal Algerian ruling, fine over Arzew contract
RE
03:46p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.311% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.206% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.122% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38pBiden supports deal that will allow Finland, Sweden into NATO - US official
RE
03:38pNovavax says updated omicron vaccine could be available sometime…
RE
03:37pPfizer says "large numbers" of omicron targeting vaccines would…
RE
03:36pU.S. CDC Activates Emergency Operations Center For Monkeypox Response - Statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise as easing China COVID curbs lift travel, leisure stocks
2Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
3TESLA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..
5Petrobras : releases teasers for the sale of assets in refining and log..

HOT NEWS