Today at 03:30 am

SEOUL (Reuters) - HYBE acquired a further 0.98% stake in its rival SM Entertainment through a tender offer, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

The BTS agency sought to purchase up to 25% of SM through a tender offer last month but fell short of that goal.

HYBE owns a 15.78% stake in SM as of Monday.

