The BTS agency sought to purchase up to 25% of SM through a tender offer last month but fell short of that goal.
HYBE owns a 15.78% stake in SM as of Monday.
(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; editing by Jason Neely)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|187400.00 KRW
|+0.21%
|+2.29%
|5,957
|129200.00 KRW
|+0.94%
|+6.78%
|2,341
