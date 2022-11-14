Advanced search
Hydro-Quebec worker charged with spying to help China, Canadian police say

11/14/2022 | 01:32pm EST
Illustration shows printed Chinese and Canada flags

(Reuters) - An employee of Hydro-Quebec has been charged with espionage for obtaining trade secrets to benefit China, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Monday.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, was due to appear on Tuesday in court in Longueuil in the Canadian province of Quebec to face four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized computer use, fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by public officer.

"While employed by Hydro-Quebec, Mr. Wang allegedly obtained trade secrets to benefit the People's Republic of China (PRC), to the detriment of Canada's economic interests," the RCMP said in a statement.

It did not provide details on when Wang, who is from Candiac, Quebec, was employed by the public utility in the province.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
