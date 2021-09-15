Hydrochloric acid plume temporarily halts shipping at Texas port

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hydrochloric acid fumes leaking from a
rail car at a Texas chemical plant temporarily halted shipping
at the Port of Freeport, Texas, on Wednesday, authorities said.
A leaking rail car containing hydrochloric acid sent a plume
over Venator Materials Plc's operations early Wednesday
and caused the nearby Port of Freeport to temporarily suspend
vessel traffic.
There were no injuries at the site and the leak was halted
when Venator employees depressurized the tank car, said Brent
Powers, Venator's Freeport site manager. The cause of the leak
is under investigation, he said.
A coordinator the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's
National Response Center was at the scene, an EPA spokesperson
said. No further details were immediately available.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)