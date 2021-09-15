Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hydrochloric acid plume temporarily halts shipping at Texas port

09/15/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hydrochloric acid fumes leaking from a rail car at a Texas chemical plant temporarily halted shipping at the Port of Freeport, Texas, on Wednesday, authorities said.

A leaking rail car containing hydrochloric acid sent a plume over Venator Materials Plc's operations early Wednesday and caused the nearby Port of Freeport to temporarily suspend vessel traffic.

There were no injuries at the site and the leak was halted when Venator employees depressurized the tank car, said Brent Powers, Venator's Freeport site manager. The cause of the leak is under investigation, he said.

A coordinator the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's National Response Center was at the scene, an EPA spokesperson said. No further details were immediately available.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:10pBlue Apron co-founder Matthew Salzberg resigns from board
RE
03:06pVineyard Wind secures $2.3 bln loan, allowing construction to start
RE
03:06pCanada's Trudeau slammed over rising inflation as election race tightens
RE
02:57pU.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women
RE
02:56pGsk - nucala (mepolizumab) approved in canada as first and only biologic treatment for adults with hypereosinophilic syndrome
RE
02:50pExplainer-Main battles ahead for U.S. Democrats' $3.5 trillion social spending bill
RE
02:48pShareholder support for U.S. climate measures hits nearly 50% -report
RE
02:47pHydrochloric acid plume temporarily halts shipping at Texas port
RE
02:44pAPPLE : Wall Street gains on crude price surge, economic data
RE
02:36pMICROSOFT : Biden enlists Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine mandates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft : Biden enlists Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine ma..
2Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Centene, Darktrace, Flutter, Malibu B..
3Global shares fall on monetary policy, growth worries
4LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Fashion & Leather Goods · September ..
5China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market

HOT NEWS