Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products maker Essity reported fourth-quarter core earnings below market expectations on Thursday, hit by a sequential decline in volumes, though it was able to maintain its margins from the previous quarter and increase them year-on-year. (Reporting by Agata Rybska in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)
Stock market news
After bankruptcy, Core Scientific plans return to Nasdaq - Crypto Recap
JGB yields rise on BOJ stimulus exit bets, weak 40-year bond auction
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Thursday at 12 AM ET
FAA halt to Boeing MAX production expansion to hit airlines, suppliers
Tesla CEO Musk: Chinese EV firms will 'demolish' rivals without trade barriers
Frasers Centrepoint to buy additional 24.5% stake in retail mall NEX for $390.43 mln
Japan's top forex diplomat vigilant to market impact from BOJ stimulus exit
Environmentalists take legal action against new approval of glyphosate
Transcript : Regis Resources Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2024