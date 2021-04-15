Hyliion Holdings to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 11, 2021

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial trucks, today announced it will report its first-quarter 2021 results after market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 and will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 to discuss financial results and the Company's business and outlook.

Hyliion Q1 2021 Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. CT

Conference Call Online Registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8917947

Webcast: https://investors.hyliion.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Hyliion website.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of commercial transportation Class 8 trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, it designs, develops and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

