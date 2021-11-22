Hyosung Advanced Materials : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others

- The debt guarantee above is one made following the extension of the maturity of

the existing borrowings of GST Safety Textile RO S.R.L.



- "3. Amount of debt (borrowing)" above is the amount converted by applying the

standard exchange rate as of 11/18 (1EUR = KRW 1,339.54) to EUR 17,000,000.



- The amount of debt guaranteed of "4. Details of debt guarantee" above is the

amount converted by applying the standard exchange rate as of 11/18 to

EUR 17,000,000. The scope of debt guarantee includes interest, delay interest,

fees and other costs. Furthermore, the equity is based on the consolidated

audit report as of the end of December 2020.



- "5. The total balance of debt guarantee" above is the guarantee limit, which

includes the non-used balance, and is the amount obtained and converted by

applying the standard exchange rate as of 11/18.



- "6. The date of board resolution (decision date)" above is the date of decision

of the Management Committee.



- In the "Condensed Financial Statements of Debtor" below, the current fiscal year

is based on 2020, previous fiscal year is based on 2019, and two fiscal years

prior is based on 2018 (however, the sales and net income are the performance

results running from June 1, 2018 until December 31, 2018, the date of division

and are based on the consolidated audit report).



- The period of guarantee for overseas affiliated companies below has been omitted

since there are many debt guarantees within the same entity (with each period of

guarantee being different).