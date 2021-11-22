Log in
Hyosung Advanced Materials : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others

11/22/2021
Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
1. Debtor GST Safety Textile RO S.R.L.
- Relationship to company Affiliated company
2. Creditor Export-Import Bank of Korea
3. Amount of debt (borrowing) (KRW) 22,772,180,000
4. Details of debt guarantee Amount of debt guaranteed (KRW) 22,772,180,000
Equity capital (KRW) 381,110,809,280
Ratio to equity capital (%) 5.98
Classified as a large-sized corporation? Yes
Guarantee period Start date 2021-11-19
End date 2022-05-19
5. Total balance of debt guarantee (KRW) 1,044,184,839,200
6. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2021-11-18
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) -
Absent (No.) -
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
7. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The debt guarantee above is one made following the extension of the maturity of
the existing borrowings of GST Safety Textile RO S.R.L.

- "3. Amount of debt (borrowing)" above is the amount converted by applying the
standard exchange rate as of 11/18 (1EUR = KRW 1,339.54) to EUR 17,000,000.

- The amount of debt guaranteed of "4. Details of debt guarantee" above is the
amount converted by applying the standard exchange rate as of 11/18 to
EUR 17,000,000. The scope of debt guarantee includes interest, delay interest,
fees and other costs. Furthermore, the equity is based on the consolidated
audit report as of the end of December 2020.

- "5. The total balance of debt guarantee" above is the guarantee limit, which
includes the non-used balance, and is the amount obtained and converted by
applying the standard exchange rate as of 11/18.

- "6. The date of board resolution (decision date)" above is the date of decision
of the Management Committee.

- In the "Condensed Financial Statements of Debtor" below, the current fiscal year
is based on 2020, previous fiscal year is based on 2019, and two fiscal years
prior is based on 2018 (however, the sales and net income are the performance
results running from June 1, 2018 until December 31, 2018, the date of division
and are based on the consolidated audit report).

- The period of guarantee for overseas affiliated companies below has been omitted
since there are many debt guarantees within the same entity (with each period of
guarantee being different).
※ Related disclosure -
【Condensed Financial Statements of Debtor】(in KRW mn)
Category Total assets Total liabilities Total shareholders' equity Capital stock Sales Net income
Current fiscal year 97,903 75,139 22,763 14,748 35,462 4,383
Previous fiscal year 86,645 68,419 18,226 14,748 41,171 1,941
Two fiscal years prior 79,713 63,709 16,003 14,748 32,559 1,777
[Balance of Debt Guarantee per Debtor]
Debtor Relationship Balance of debt guarantee (KRW) Period of debt guarantee Remarks
Hyosung Chemical Fiber (Jiaxing)
Co., Ltd. 		Affiliated company 71,016,000,000 - -
Hyosung Steelcord (Qingdao) Co.,
Ltd. 		Affiliated company 117,408,826,000 - -
Hyosung Vietnam
Co., Ltd. 		Affiliated company 314,482,520,000 - -
Hyosung Quang Nam Co., Ltd Affiliated company 196,477,600,000 - -
GST Global GmbH Affiliated company 192,465,107,200 - -
GST Automotive
Safety(Changshu)
Co., Ltd. 		Affiliated company 42,846,320,000 - -
Global Safety
Textiles LLC 		Affiliated company 11,836,000,000 - -
GST Safety
Textiles RO S.R.L 		Affiliated company 69,388,172,000 - -
Hyosung
Luxembourg S.A. 		Affiliated company 28,264,294,000 - -
※ Relevant statutes Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act

Disclaimer

Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
