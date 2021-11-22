|
Hyosung Advanced Materials : Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
Decision on Provision of Debt Guarantee for Others
【Condensed Financial Statements of Debtor】(in KRW mn)
1. Debtor
GST Safety Textile RO S.R.L.
- Relationship to company
Affiliated company
2. Creditor
Export-Import Bank of Korea
3. Amount of debt (borrowing) (KRW)
22,772,180,000
4. Details of debt guarantee
Amount of debt guaranteed (KRW)
22,772,180,000
Equity capital (KRW)
381,110,809,280
Ratio to equity capital (%)
5.98
Classified as a large-sized corporation?
Yes
Guarantee period
Start date
2021-11-19
End date
2022-05-19
5. Total balance of debt guarantee (KRW)
1,044,184,839,200
6. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2021-11-18
- Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
-
Absent (No.)
-
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
-
7. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The debt guarantee above is one made following the extension of the maturity of
the existing borrowings of GST Safety Textile RO S.R.L.
- "3. Amount of debt (borrowing)" above is the amount converted by applying the
standard exchange rate as of 11/18 (1EUR = KRW 1,339.54) to EUR 17,000,000.
- The amount of debt guaranteed of "4. Details of debt guarantee" above is the
amount converted by applying the standard exchange rate as of 11/18 to
EUR 17,000,000. The scope of debt guarantee includes interest, delay interest,
fees and other costs. Furthermore, the equity is based on the consolidated
audit report as of the end of December 2020.
- "5. The total balance of debt guarantee" above is the guarantee limit, which
includes the non-used balance, and is the amount obtained and converted by
applying the standard exchange rate as of 11/18.
- "6. The date of board resolution (decision date)" above is the date of decision
of the Management Committee.
- In the "Condensed Financial Statements of Debtor" below, the current fiscal year
is based on 2020, previous fiscal year is based on 2019, and two fiscal years
prior is based on 2018 (however, the sales and net income are the performance
results running from June 1, 2018 until December 31, 2018, the date of division
and are based on the consolidated audit report).
- The period of guarantee for overseas affiliated companies below has been omitted
since there are many debt guarantees within the same entity (with each period of
guarantee being different).
※ Related disclosure
-
[Balance of Debt Guarantee per Debtor]
Category
Total assets
Total liabilities
Total shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Sales
Net income
Current fiscal year
97,903
75,139
22,763
14,748
35,462
4,383
Previous fiscal year
86,645
68,419
18,226
14,748
41,171
1,941
Two fiscal years prior
79,713
63,709
16,003
14,748
32,559
1,777
Debtor
Relationship
Balance of debt guarantee (KRW)
Period of debt guarantee
Remarks
Hyosung Chemical Fiber (Jiaxing)
Co., Ltd.
Affiliated company
71,016,000,000
-
-
Hyosung Steelcord (Qingdao) Co.,
Ltd.
Affiliated company
117,408,826,000
-
-
Hyosung Vietnam
Co., Ltd.
Affiliated company
314,482,520,000
-
-
Hyosung Quang Nam Co., Ltd
Affiliated company
196,477,600,000
-
-
GST Global GmbH
Affiliated company
192,465,107,200
-
-
GST Automotive
Safety(Changshu)
Co., Ltd.
Affiliated company
42,846,320,000
-
-
Global Safety
Textiles LLC
Affiliated company
11,836,000,000
-
-
GST Safety
Textiles RO S.R.L
Affiliated company
69,388,172,000
-
-
Hyosung
Luxembourg S.A.
Affiliated company
28,264,294,000
-
-
※ Relevant statutes
Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act
